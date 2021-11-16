Alabama Attorney General's Office: Mike Hubbard emails, phone calls show lack of remorse

Former Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard leaves court on the steps of the Alabama Supreme Court in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

State prosecutors Monday accused former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard of faking an apology to win early release from prison, citing emails and recordings of more than 600 phone calls Hubbard made from prison.

In a filing with the Lee County Circuit Court on Monday, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office quoted excerpts from Hubbard’s prison communications in which the former House Speaker said he “held my nose and signed” a letter expressing remorse for actions, and denied that he had done anything wrong.

Mike Hubbard, once one of Alabama's leading politicians, is now in state prison.

“This evidence shows — in Hubbard’s own words — that despite his letter, Hubbard holds precisely the same view he has always held,” the 17-page filing states. “He ‘did nothing wrong.’ ‘Evil’ people prosecuted him. A ‘spineless’ Supreme Court upheld his convictions. And it has all been ‘so unfair, unjust and wrong.’ ”

Messages seeking comment were left Tuesday with Jonathan Corley and Andrew Stanley, attorneys for Hubbard. The filing says the state took the recordings from phone conversations where an automated message advised Hubbard that his call was not private and that he could hang up and make a private call if he desired.

A Lee County jury convicted the Auburn Republican, once one of the most powerful figures in Alabama government, in 2016 on felony ethics charges that Hubbard used his office to secure jobs and contracts for himself and his businesses. After a lengthy series of appeals, the Alabama Supreme Court in August 2020 threw out some of Hubbard’s convictions -- which eventually reduced his sentence from 48 months to 28 months — but upheld six of them.

From 2020: Judge reduces former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prison sentence

Hubbard reported to prison in September 2020 and is currently incarcerated at Limestone Correctional Center. His earliest release date is Jan. 8, 2023, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The former speaker maintained his innocence throughout the trial and the appeals process and accused prosecutors of targeting him for political reasons. But in a motion filed in September to win early release from prison, Hubbard wrote in a letter to Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker that his conviction under an ethics law he helped pass was “embarrassing,” and said he was “resolved to emerge from this experience a better man.”

Story continues

“I recognize and admit my errors, and I apologize for the many hardships and tears it has caused my family to endure,” the letter said. "Furthermore, I also apologize to the citizens of Alabama, particularly those living in Lee County.”

State prosecutors allege that Hubbard, using code words like “Hospital CEO” for Walker, “head doctors and physicians” for his attorneys and “treatment plan” for the expression of remorse, worked with his wife, Susan, and Bill Canary, a friend and former president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, to win early release. In an Aug. 7 letter, prosecutors allege, Canary wrote that the “doctors” had come up with a “treatment plan.”

“The more I think about the treatment plan the physicians proposed to you and Susan, the more I am less optimistic of its success,” Hubbard wrote to Canary a few weeks later. “The problem, of course, is the chief hospital official. Since he already authorized a less extensive procedure, I fear that he will deny another one. Still, it’s worth a try as we seek a treatment plan that will result in a cure.”

Prosecutors also quoted a letter from Hubbard to Canary on Aug. 25 where Hubbard wrote, “Didn’t agree with everything but the doctors believe it is necessary to have a chance at treatment approval from the hospital. So I held my nose and signed.”

The filing also quotes phone conversations Hubbard had with unnamed friends in which Hubbard denied guilt. In a Sept. 14 conversation with his son, referring to another friend, Hubbard said, “I hope she knows I’m not guilty of anything.” In another conversation with attorney Lance Bell, Hubbard said, “I haven’t figured out how I screwed the state yet.”

“I mean, you could take everybody who has ever been, you know, convicted of anything with the ethics laws and add them all together and it doesn’t add up to mine,” the filing quotes Hubbard saying a Sept. 20 conversation with a person identified as “Friend Six.” “And I didn’t steal any money. I didn’t take a bribe. I didn’t, you know, extort anybody. I didn’t misappropriate any funds or anything like that. No quid pro quo. I’m just hoping for the right thing to happen.”

Hubbard is also quoted as criticizing the Alabama Supreme Court for not throwing out all the charges against him. He claimed in one phone call that “some very powerful companies in Alabama we think were behind it.”

Prosecutors also allege that Hubbard worked with Canary and attorney Lance Bell, who was on Hubbard’s defense team at the 2016 trial, to try to add language to the prison construction bill signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Oct. 1 that could shorten his sentence. The filing says it was related to community corrections but does not specify what was in the proposal or identify a House member claimed to have been carrying it.

The filing also says Canary and Bell provided feedback to a Notre Dame Journal of Law, Ethics and Public Policy article on Hubbard’s case, and that Canary told Hubbard the article had “a couple good nuggets in there that can be used.”

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brian Lyman at 334-240-0185 or blyman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prosecutors: Mike Hubbard emails, phone calls show lack of remorse