Alabama authorities identify suspect in Ocean Springs mass shooting

The suspect in the mass shooting at a downtown Ocean Springs bar was taken into custody in Mobile and is identified in arrest records at the Metro Jail as Fadarius Davon Williams, 22, records show.

Mobile police officers arrested Williams at University Hospital, Alabama officials law enforcement officials confirmed to Fox10 News in Alabama.

Williams was booked into the jail at 4:32 p.m. on Saturday, according to jail records reviewed by the Sun Herald.

Williams is is being held for “safekeeping” for Mississippi authorities, the jail records say.

Ocean Police police said the suspect in the Friday night shooting at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street in downtown Springs is currently facing a charge of first-degree murder, though additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The shooting resulted in the death 19-year-old Chayse Harmon and six others were shot and injured when the gunman while about 200 patrons were crammed inside to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Since the shooting, Police Chief Mark Dunston has confirmed that the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

The shooting has prompted calls from the community to taken action against the business to ensure safety for residents there.

Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway was the first city official to say the shooting was “an intentional act” and not a random act of violence.

On Tuesday, the city of Ocean Springs Board of Alderman decided to go to court to ask a judge to close The Scratch Kitchen.

The mayor said the city planned to cite the mass shooting Friday and another outside the business during Black Springs break, plus code violations, in an up

