Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for correctional officer who disappeared with murder suspect

Alabama correctional officer Vicki White (AP)

Authorities in Alabama issued an arrest warrant on Monday for a correctional officer who disappeared with a capitol murder suspect.

Vicki White, 56, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office vanished with inmate Casey Cole White, 38, on their way to a non-existent court appearance last Friday.

Sheriff Rick Singleton told a news conference that officials had obtained a video showing the pair leaving the jail in a patrol car on Friday morning.

Mr Singleton said the inmate was handcuffed and shackled at the time. He said it was unclear if Ms White had been coerced or participated in the escape willingly.

Ms White, who was decribed as an “exemplary employee” with an “unblemished record”, had been with the sheriff’s office for two decades.

