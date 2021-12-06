Alabama back at the top of USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
It was an angry, violent and controversial night as the Jets came away with a win over the Leafs.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer summed it up well after the loss to the Lions.
Here is why the Vikings should not fire Mike Zimmer yet:
The Flyers on Monday made some big organizational changes, and unsurprisingly the fanbase had some thoughts on the moves. By Adam Hermann
Disputed Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit died Monday morning after a workout at Santa Anita Park, according to trainer Bob Baffert.
It's not implausible, and we'd have to think about this one a while before making a decision.
Jordan Spieth was penalized for the second time in four days after he and Henrik Stenson played from the wrong tee box Sunday at the Hero World Challenge.
#Chiefs fans exiting the Truman Sports Complex via the south lot were greeted with a brush fire, and shared images and videos of the blaze.
Over the next two months, hogfishing will be at its peak.
Verstappen's additional time penalty of ten seconds does not change the final result of the race.
Michigan football will play Georgia with a shot to get to the national championship game on the line.
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Davis Jeter have expanded their family! The two have welcomed a third child to join their eldest daughters.
As of late Friday afternoon, it was widely believed that Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt would miss Sunday’s game against the Ravens due to a positive COVID test from a week ago. As of late Sunday afternoon, Watt was creating havoc. Unexpectedly cleared after an absence of only five days, Watt had a career-high 3.5 sacks [more]
Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon. Who should replace him? These are a few names to watch.
Ben Anderson is a top-ranked long snapper in the class of 2022. Here's why the Charlotte Latin senior's recruiting has been slower than usual.
The Vikings made some moves on Saturday.
One day into Napier's tenure, there have already been some notable additions and changes to his staff.
Coach Ryan Day said freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers' decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal caught him a little bit off guard.
Cincinnati earned its playoff spot at the Cotton Bowl but is being punished with a semifinal date against Alabama. | Opinion
Wisconsin will play in the Las Vegas Bowl