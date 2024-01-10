Alabama to become 1st state to use nitrogen gas in execution

Alabama is on course to become the first state to execute a prisoner with nitrogen gas when it puts to death a man it failed to kill by lethal injection in 2022.

A federal judge rejected inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith’s attorneys’ claims that their client would be made a “test subject” on Jan. 25 when a mask placed over the 58-year-old prisoner’s face will force him to breathe nitrogen rather than life-sustaining oxygen. Critics of the process call it suffocation.

Smith’s attorneys argued against his execution by nitrogen hypoxia, claiming that unprecedented means of punishment would present unpredictable possibilities that could violate the Constitutional provision barring cruel and unusual punishment.

An appeal could go to the Supreme Court.

Smith was convicted in connection with a 1988 murder-for-hire plot that killed the wife of a small-town preacher hoping to collect his spouse’s insurance money. Smith was supposed to have been put to death before midnight on Nov. 21, 2022, but state officials were unable to access a vein to administer his lethal injection in a timely manner.

Putting Smith on death row also took more than one attempt.

His 1989 conviction was overturned on appeal, but a jury recommended a life sentence when he was tried again in 1996. The judge in that case overruled jurors and sentenced Smith to die.

Mississippi and Oklahoma are the other states to have approved execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama would be the first to go through with the procedure.

Alabama’s Attorney General contended the process would render Smith unconscious within seconds and kill him shortly after, much the way people die when exposed to nitrogen gas in industrial accidents.

Smith’s accomplice in the fatal 1988 beating and stabbing of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett was put to death by lethal injection in 2010. Pastor Charles Sennett took his own life shortly after his wife was killed.

