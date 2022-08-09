Is Alabama the best team in college football this season?
SportsPulse: Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg break down why Alabama is the top team in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
5 Things That Matter in the 2022 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll with the overrated and underrated teams, and the winners and losers
Where does your team land in the 2022 preseason college football Coaches Poll? Here are the Top 25.
Georgia is coming off its first national championship since 1980 but is ranked behind two others in one prominent college football preseason poll.
Oregon's spring game gave fans a taste of what Kenny Dillingham's offense could look like. On Monday, the Ducks' OC discussed how it's coming along.
Ranking the Tide's 5 toughest games in 2022!
Tide flash their pearly whites in 2022 team photo
Alabama football received the No. 1 ranking in the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll of the 2022 season Monday.