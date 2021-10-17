Alabama boy, 13, dead after being shot in head while playing in his bedroom

Alabama police are looking for answers after a teenager was killed by gunfire that went into his bedroom window, officials said.

The incident occurred Friday night in Tuscaloosa, with police saying the 13-year-old was playing with his iPad when he was fatally struck in the head.

“There were so many shell casings in the road, officers had to pull business cards from their wallets to fold and use as temporary evidence markers,” reads a Facebook announcement shared Saturday by the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

“The parents and family of a 13-year-old boy had to stand across the street and watch paramedics drive the ambulance away after realizing there was nothing they could do.”

Authorities are now working to track down persons of interest in the shooting, police said.

The shooting occurred in the Washington Square neighborhood of Tuscaloosa, located less than four miles from the University of Alabama’s campus.

“Please call us at 205-349-2121 if you can help us with information about this heartbreaking and senseless shooting,” Tuscaloosa Police said on Facebook.