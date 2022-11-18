Alabama calls off another execution, fails to set Kenneth Smith's IV before death warrant expires

The American flag is seen behind barbed wire at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala.

For the second time in a row, Alabama has called off an execution as midnight neared and it failed to set an IV line for a lethal injection.

Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, citing legal maneuverings that created a late start and difficulties finding a vein for the lethal injection, the same reasons it gave for its failed execution of Alan Eugene Miller just two months before.

Smith, 57, was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, for the contract killing of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett. But a series of court decisions — ending with the U.S. Supreme Court vacating a stay in the case at 10:22 p.m. — left the state with just about 90 minutes to carry out Smith's death sentence.

The corrections department’s execution team attempted to prepare Smith for lethal injection for “about an hour,” during which they punctured “several” locations on his body with needles. Ultimately, they were able to establish only one of two necessary intravenous lines before attempting a central line procedure, Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm told media shortly before midnight.

Staff couldn’t timely complete the central line procedure, which is the alternative method for gaining IV access in Alabama’s redacted execution protocol, and “at about 11:21, we decided we would not be able to finish that protocol before the midnight hour when the death warrant expired,” Hamm said.

Unlike other states where witnesses observe the death penalty procedures from the moment an inmate is brought into the death chamber, Alabama does not admit witnesses into the viewing area until IVs are placed. The secretive nature of the state's protocols and how they're carried out has been the subject of heightened criticism in recent months, as prisoner advocates have accused the state of botching executions and inflicting cruel and unusual punishments on condemned inmates.

On Thursday, as corrections staff were said to be working to establish Smith's IV, media witnesses were seated in a van outside Fountain Correctional Facility, where for 40 minutes they awaited transport to Holman, unable to observe the state's preparations. Hamm didn’t answer a reporter’s question about the number of times the execution team punctured Smith before abandoning the effort.

Hamm said members of the execution team were “medical personnel,” but he said he did not know their specific qualifications. The medical expertise and skill of ADOC’s execution team is a central question as the state has continued to struggle to carry out death warrants using lethal injection.

Elizabeth Sennett was the victim of a for-hire killing in 1988.

In a statement to the media, Gov. Kay Ivey blamed Smith’s "last minute legal attempts to delay or cancel the execution" for the state's inability to carry out his death sentence. She referenced Smith's role in the murder-for-hire plot that left Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett dead at age 45, and the promise made to her family, for why the state attempted the execution with little time on the clock.

“Kenneth Eugene Smith chose $1,000 over the life of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, and he was guilty, no question about it," she said in her statement. "Some three decades ago, a promise was made to Elizabeth’s family that justice would be served through a lawfully imposed death sentence. That promise was honored through numerous rounds of court review over the years. It was honored again in 2017, when the Legislature specifically preserved existing death sentences even while making necessary adjustments to our sentencing laws.

"Although that justice could not be carried out tonight because of last minute legal attempts to delay or cancel the execution, attempting it was the right thing to do. My prayers are with the victim's children and grandchildren as they are forced to relive their tragic loss."

Kenneth Eugene Smith, sentenced for murder on Nov. 14, 1989

Smith’s crime, conviction and sentencing

Prosecutors said Smith and two other men killed Sennett in 1988 after her husband, preacher Charles Sennett Sr., arranged the murder to collect insurance payments for his debts.

Prosecutors said Charles Sennett hired Billy Gray Williams, one of his tenants, to kill Elizabeth Sennett. Williams recruited John Forrest Parker and Smith, paying them $1,000 each while pocketing $1,000 for himself. Court documents show that Elizabeth Sennett was beaten and stabbed eight times at her home in Cherokee, a rural town in Colbert County.

A jury found Smith guilty of capital murder and voted 10-2 to sentence him to death, but his sentence was overturned on appeal in 1992. At a second trial in 1996, the jury voted 11-1 to sentence Smith to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but the trial judge overrode the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Smith to death.

Alabama banned the practice of judicial override in 2017, but didn't apply the law retroactively to death row cases settled by such overrides. The banning of the practice was among the arguments Smith's attorneys used for why his death sentence should not be carried out; the U.S. Supreme Court denied their application on those grounds.

Charles Sennett Sr. died by suicide a week after his wife was found dead, when he learned he had been named a suspect in the case.

Parker was executed by lethal injection in 2010. In news reports, Parker is quoted in his last words as telling Elizabeth Sennett's sons, "I’m sorry. I don’t ever expect you to forgive me. I really am sorry."

Williams was sentenced to life without parole and died in state custody on Nov. 22, 2020, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Winding legal appeals

In August, before his execution date had been set, Smith's attorneys requested a preliminary injunction of his execution by lethal injection, arguing in federal court that prior scheduled executions of Joe Nathan James Jr. and Miller suggested he would face a "torturous" execution if staff had difficulty accessing his veins.

Miller survived the state's execution attempt in late September and has asked the courts to prevent Alabama from getting a second chance at killing him. James was executed in late July after a three-hour delay during which staff repeated punctured his flesh to find suitable veins. When witnesses arrived, James was physically and verbally nonresponsive in the minutes before the poison began to flow.

R. Austin Huffaker Jr., U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama, dismissed Smith's case on Oct. 16. Smith's attorneys asked to amend the complaint, but Huffaker denied that request and dismissed the case again.

On Monday, Smith’s attorneys filed simultaneously in the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, asking the high court for a stay based on the judicial override ban, and the circuit court for a review of Huffaker’s ruling.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied Smith’s request for a stay, while the 11th Circuit on Thursday reversed Huffaker’s ruling. The circuit court agreed with Smith that “factual allegations [in Smith’s complaint] show a pattern of difficulty by ADOC in achieving IV access with prolonged attempts.”

"After reviewing Smith’s proposed amended complaint de novo, we conclude that he pleaded sufficient facts to plausibly support an Eighth Amendment method-of-execution claim that is not barred by the applicable statute of limitations, and thus amendment would not have been futile," the court wrote.

The 11th Circuit sent the case back to Huffaker Thursday afternoon, and Smith’s attorneys asked the judge for a stay of his execution, which the state derided as last-minute “gamesmanship” to elude his death sentence. Huffaker denied the request for a stay, and Smith’s attorneys appealed that denial of the stay to the 11th Circuit.

Just before 8 p.m., the 11th Circuit granted Smith's request for a stay of his execution. While the state argued that Smith had not made timely applications, the court said Smith had diligently pursued his claims and noted that he had sought a preliminary injunction well before the day of his scheduled execution.

"Smith has continuously sought to rectify that dismissal since then and has pursued his claims diligently through the district court and here. We further conclude that the other factors favor granting a stay," Judges Charles Wilson, Jill Pryor and Britt Grant wrote.

Alabama appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court about a half-hour later. The court vacated the stay by a vote of 6-3, with Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting.

What happens next?

Smith’s attorneys had not made new filings in federal court as of early Friday morning. The state may move for a new execution date as it did for Miller after his failed execution attempt on Sept. 22.

Before Miller and Smith, the state last abandoned a lethal injection attempt in 2018, when it failed to establish access to condemned prisoner Doyle Lee Hamm's veins for three hours, during which the execution team punctured his groin, bladder and femoral artery. Hamm was left alive but bloodied and injured.

Hamm and Alabama reached a confidential agreement in 2018, and the state never attempted to execute him again. He died on death row of cancer in 2021.

The state recently offered an unknown settlement to Miller, who has not yet accepted or declined that offer in court filings. The AG’s office asked the Alabama Supreme Court to hold its motion for a new execution date for Miller for 60 days as the parties negotiate a potential settlement.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

