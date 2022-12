The Telegraph

It was dawn in Hue, the former Imperial capital of Vietnam, and the Perfume River was already full of swimmers. On the bank, a couple of families renting paddleboards for life-rafts drew back at the spectacle of a foreigner, in his trunks, marching determinedly to the water’s edge. Normally, not being all that brave about cold water, I would have encouraged them to go in first, but it was much too early for fannying about.