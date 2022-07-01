Alabama cites Supreme Court abortion decision in transgender youth case

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Gorman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Samuel Alito
    Samuel Alito
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) - Just days after the U.S. Supreme Court abolished women's constitutional right to abortion, Alabama has cited that ruling in a bid to outlaw parents from obtaining puberty blockers and certain other medical treatment for their transgender children.

The citation came in an appeal by Alabama's attorney general seeking to lift a federal court injunction that partially blocked enforcement of a newly enacted state ban on medical interventions for youth whose gender identity is at odds with their birth sex.

The appeal is believed to mark the first time a state has expressly invoked the recent Supreme Court opinion overturning its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion and applied the same reasoning to a separate issue bearing on other rights.

Echoing the high court's language in striking down Roe, the Alabama appeal filed on Monday argued that the state has the authority to outlaw puberty-blocking hormones and other therapies for transgender minors in part because they are not "deeply rooted in our history or traditions."

The appeal also asserted that such treatments are dangerous and experimental, contrary to broad agreement among mainstream medical and mental health professionals that such gender-affirming care saves lives by reducing the risk of depression and suicide.

Last Friday's 5-4 decision from the Supreme Court's conservative majority immediately paved the way for numerous states to enact measures erasing or restricting a woman's ability to terminate her own pregnancy.

But civil liberties advocates have also worried that the latest abortion ruling, in a Mississippi case titled Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization, would invite attempts by Republican-controlled legislatures to take aim at other rights that conservatives oppose.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, said nothing in the Dobbs decision should "cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion."

However, Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion, urged the court to reconsider past rulings protecting the right to contraception, legalizing gay marriage nationwide and invalidating state laws banning gay sex.

CONSTITUTIONAL FOUNDATION

The Alabama appeal seeking to restore its law barring parents for providing gender-transitioning medical care to their children appeared intended to draw just such a review, according to LGBTQ rights proponents.

"This is the first case, to our knowledge, in which a state has invoked Dobbs to attack another fundamental right," Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said in an email to Reuters on Thursday.

Still, Minter said Alabama's strategy was "unlikely to gain much traction because the majority opinion was so clear that its holding was restricted to the right to abortion."

Alito sought to distinguish abortion from other established rights because of its implication for terminating what the Roe ruling termed "potential life." But many legal scholars have noted that Dobbs calls into question the constitutional foundation for other rights later recognized by the court.

The Alabama law, passed by a Republican-dominated legislature, was blocked from enforcement in May, less than a week after it went into effect, in a preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Liles Burke, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump.

Burke held that higher court rulings made clear that parents have a right to direct the medical care of their children if it meets acceptable standards and that transgender people are protected against discrimination under federal law.

Burke left in place the part of the law banning sex-altering surgeries, which experts say are extremely rare for minors, and other provisions prohibiting school officials from keeping certain gender-identity information secret from parents.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Abortion pill access sets up fight with manufacturers, federal government

    Amid the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, FDA–approved abortion pills are among the targets of states that outlaw or limit abortion.

  • Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon

    Wisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court handed Republicans their newest weapon to weaken any Democratic governors in the battleground state, ruling this week that political appointees don't have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor. The court's decision — in the case of a conservative who refused to step down from an environmental policy board for more than a year after his term expired — marks another loss for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as he faces reelection in November. Republicans have worked to reduce Evers' powers since even before he took office and have refused to confirm many of his appointees.

  • New revelations from sixth public Jan. 6 committee hearing

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced that it has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. The news comes a day after Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson Says Trump Demanded to Be Driven to the Capitol on Jan. 6

    Cassidy Hutchinson, a onetime top aide to Donald Trump’s chief of staff testifying before the Jan. 6 panel, said the president was warned that members of the crowd attending his rally on Jan. 6, 2021, were heavily armed and still directed them to march toward the Capitol.

  • Best Supplements to Take Every Day, According to a Doctor

    As a physician and wellness expert, I've helped thousands of people find harmony with their sleep, mental health, and overall wellness. I've seen people try just about everything to get well and feel the stress and strain of not feeling better despite their efforts. The truth is that it's not so much the wellness effort or method, but instead the way it's executed, that determines whether or not it works. More than 86 percent of Americans take some form of dietary supplement every day, but in mo

  • Rabbi’s suit over Florida abortion law tests bounds of religious objections after Roe

    Weeks before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, revoking a woman’s constitutional right to abortion, a rabbi and lawyer in Boynton Beach was preparing to take action against Florida. The state’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks, he said, directly targets Jews.

  • Two Mexican citizens linked to San Antonio migrant deaths charged with illegal gun possession

    Two Mexican citizens linked to San Antonio migrant deaths charged with illegal gun possession

  • Amtrak and BNSF Railway sue dump truck owner after fatal Missouri train crash

    Amtrak and BNSF Railway claim a Missouri company that owned and operated the dump truck involved in the crash was negligent.

  • LIV tees off in Oregon amid criticism over Saudi funding

    About 10 family members and survivors spoke at a small park honoring veterans in tiny North Plains, home to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. “This event is nothing more than a group of very talented athletes who appear to have turned their backs on the crime of murder,” said survivor Tim Frolich, who was injured in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers. The LIV Golf series, funded by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, was making its first stop on American soil this week after a debut this month outside of London.

  • Jennifer Aniston Wore These $48 Trendy Rings That Look So Chic & One of Them Is on Sale For The Fourth of July

    She definitely came through drippin’.

  • Three thoughts on Big Ten adding USC, UCLA as new members of conference

    USC and UCLA are now members of the Big Ten -- here are a few initial thoughts and takeaways on this massive move for the league

  • U.S. approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite internet network with moving vehicles, green-lighting the company's plan to expand broadband offerings to commercial airlines, shipping vessels and trucks. Starlink, a fast-growing constellation of internet-beaming satellites in orbit, has long sought to grow its customer base from individual broadband users in rural, internet-poor locations to enterprise customers in the potentially lucrative automotive, shipping and airline sectors. "Authorizing a new class of terminals for SpaceX's satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move," the FCC said in its authorization published Thursday, echoing plans outlined in SpaceX's request for the approval early last year.

  • MAGA World Freaks Out at Conservative D.C. Examiner for Calling Trump ‘Unfit’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastWhen a conservative news outlet published a scathing editorial on Wednesday calling former President Donald Trump “unfit” to ever hold political power again, they surely expected to face some MAGA blowback.But few would have expected the degree to which the Washington Examiner, a longstanding go-to conservative Beltway publication, was ripped apart by fellow conservatives, who branded the outlet as “controlled opposition” and “RINO-funded.”

  • Tennessee’s ‘Truth in Sentencing’ law takes effect Friday

    The law says violent criminals charged with murder, rape, aggravated assault, and more will have to serve 100 percent of their sentences.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why holding 'optional' football team prayers is just bad coaching

    After the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a coach's public praying, a reader says highlighting religious differences is bad for team cohesion.

  • Four in custody in Texas migrant smuggling case

    Four men are in federal custody after dozens of dead migrants were discovered Monday in the trailer of an apparently abandoned big rig in San Antonio.

  • Wyandotte County will pay $12.5M to Lamonte McIntyre, wrongly imprisoned for 23 years

    The lawsuit was brought by Lamonte McIntyre, an innocent man who spent 23 years in prison, and his mother, who alleged detective Roger Golubski framed her son after she rejected his sexual advances.

  • Catch This Summery Korean Melon While You Still Can

    Mention the word “dessert” anywhere in America, and this will probably conjure up images of cakes, pies, cookies, and ice cream for most people. But I think of freshly cut fruit. Sure, there were plenty of Oreos during my childhood too, but they functioned more as snacks than an after-dinner treat. In our Korean-American household, fruit is what we always ate after dinner, specifically chamoe.

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for child abuse and racketeering charges

    R. Kelly's decades of entertaining have been dimmed by his charges of sexual abuse against children. The singer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

  • Truth Social's refusal to use Amazon servers added to tech troubles and huge waiting list at launch, report says

    A dearth of tech talent willing to work on the "conservative-friendly" alternative to Twitter and refusal to use Amazon added to launch problems.