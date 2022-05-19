Alabama coach Nick Saban says Texas A&M bought 2022 recruiting class
Alabama football coach Nick Saban says Texas A&M 'paid all of their players' to land No. 1 recruiting class, using name, image and likeness deals.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban says Texas A&M 'paid all of their players' to land No. 1 recruiting class, using name, image and likeness deals.
Alabama coach Nick Saban called out Texas A&M on Wednesday night for “buying” players in its top-ranked recruiting class with name, image and likeness deals, saying Crimson Tide football players earned more than $3 million last year “the right way.” “I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,” Saban said while speaking at an event in Birmingham, Alabama, to promote the World Games being held there in July. Made a deal for name, image and likeness.
The need to find someone to create offense when Chris Paul and Devin Booker are having off nights is just one issue that needs to be addressed.
"Big CGI fight coming up!" — Wade WilsonView Entire Post ›
We're rounding up the 10 greatest needle drops in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from AC/DC to Zeppelin. Check out the list. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 10 Greatest Needle Drops Jonah Krueger
Here are three things Alabama softball needs to correct in order to win the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional.
'Yellowstone' season 5 is officially in the works. Taylor Sheridan and the 'Yellowstone' cast have started recording new episodes.
Despite a hefty income, Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins continues to live a frugal lifestyle.
ABC is the latest broadcast network to unveil it’s 2022 Fall TV schedule (following NBC), and there’s less comedy, more Bachelor in Paradise and a new primetime Jeopardy series. Also: Several series are moving to new nights (including one freshman hit). ♦ ABC is downsizing its comedy presence from two nights (Tuesday and Wednesday) to just […]
Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, with Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Chris Ford, is set to executive-produce a new Star Wars series for Disney+ — and the details, while few, are tantalizing. As confirmed in a must-read Vanity Fair deep-dive into the future of Star Wars TV and film projects, Watts and Ford are creating […]
The Black Flame Candle ignites for Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in the first footage from the Disney upfronts.
Taylor Swift is now an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts thanks to New York University. Swift gave the commencement speech at NYU's graduation ceremony.
Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about a reported proposal by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Russia allow the shipment of some Ukrainian grain to alleviate a global food crisis in return for facilitation of Russian and Belarusian exports of potash fertiliser, currently restricted under sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine. Peskov said Russia's suppliers were interested in fulfilling international contracts, but that "sanctions have been introduced, which are boomeranging all over the world".
The women's tag team champions left WWE' show mid-air, with WWE saying they felt they weren't respected enough.
North Korea has sent aircraft to China to pick up medical supplies days after it confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak, media reported on Tuesday. In some of its first international flights since the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago, three Air Koryo planes from North Korea flew to the Chinese city of Shenyang on Monday, and flew back with medical supplies later in the day, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said, citing unidentified sources.
Klay Thompson fiddled with his belt. Cleared his throat. Rested his head in his right hand as he recited the question back: What is the key to guarding Luka Doncic? "Um," the Golden State Warriors star said after a 15-second pause. "I would say ...
The USFL now has the "Jeff Fisher Rule," and it's just one example of the upstart spring pro football league adjusting on the fly.
"There was some shenanigans with the scale. Some people had messed with the scale."
Martha Stewart doesn't think Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian will last and she put it in the funniest way.
Bears rookie Jaquan Brisker has wasted no time hitting the practice field, where he's been training with Rams star Aaron Donald.
Media Matters published a list of "lies and false statements told and retold" on the network