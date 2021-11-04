Alabama coal miners protest BlackRock in NYC

Associated Press

For decades, it's been one of Hollywood's darkest rumors: A teen-age Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by a top movie star more than twice her age when she met with him at a hotel in Los Angeles. In a memoir coming out next week, Wood's younger sister identifies the long-suspected assailant: Kirk Douglas. “I remember that Natalie looked especially beautiful when Mom and I dropped her off that night at the Chateau Marmont entrance,” Lana Wood writes in “Little Sister,” alleging that the incident happened in the summer of 1955, around the time Natalie Wood was filming “The Searchers.”