Alabama communities still cleaning up after deadly flooding

·2 min read

PELHAM Ala. (AP) — Communities affected by last week's flash flooding, which left roads and neighborhoods under water and killed four people in Alabama, are still working to clean up the mess and address persistent drainage issues that seem to be getting worse.

Near Birmingham in Shelby County, where emergency management officials have assessed damage to 250 homes, the city of Pelham earmarked $500,000 for storm cleanup and crews are making rounds to collect as much debris as possible, WBRC-TV reported.

Marshall County, located in northeast Alabama, closed an additional street on Monday after flood damage was found to the road base, and officials in Hoover met to discuss emergency repairs and drainage issues that some residents say are a continuing problem.

Matthew Smith told a public meeting in Hoover that he has been requesting repairs to drainage problems for years, and he hopes the city finally will do something.

“I love living in Hoover but this is unacceptable and we are better than this. We deserve better than this as residents,” Smith said.

Andrea Pound, a 17-year resident of Hoover, said a creek has flooded her family's home three times in the last six months, with last week's episode being the worst. “It’s just been very frustrating,” Pound said.

The National Weather Service said as much as 13 inches (33 centimeters) of rain fell in a few hours a week ago in central Alabama, causing flooding across a wide area. Three adults and a child died when waters overcame vehicles.

The deluge came about seven weeks after flooding killed more than a dozen people in Tennessee. Such floods may be more common in the future because of global warming, scientists say.

On the coast in Baldwin County, officials are concerned by what seems to be worsening flooding that has damaged homes and washed away roads. A $1.7 million pond was created to retain water in Foley, another pond is being created in Elberta and a $200,000 study is being conducted to identify other areas that need help, Joey Nunnally, the county engineer, told WPMI-TV.

“The amount of rainfall we received this year is historic. Everything’s saturated. The ground water table’s high so you’re starting to see standing water where you typically didn’t,” said Nunnally.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon judge issues arrest warrant for MP over port blast

    The judge leading Lebanon's probe into last year’s massive Beirut port explosion issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a former Cabinet minister, a show of defiance against an entrenched political class that has closed ranks against him. Judge Tarek Bitar issued the warrant shortly before he was notified of a much-anticipated lawsuit filed by two defendants seeking to remove him from his post, Lebanon's National News Agency reported. The lawsuit automatically suspended the investigation, the second time in less than a month that defendants have managed to curtail it.

  • Crist goes from "Chain Gang Charlie" to progressive

    In his campaign to be Florida’s governor again, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist unveiled the first part of a progressive new platform that highlights the St. Pete Democrat’s departure from his conservative political roots.His first priority will be restoring voting rights to felons who have been released from prison regardless of outstanding fines. He also wants to reform and accelerate consideration of clemency requests.The second piece of his agenda aims to reduce gun violence by strengthening communi

  • Honda to launch new EV brand in China next year

    Japan's Honda Motor will launch a new electric vehicle brand in China next year, it said on Wednesday, and will only launch battery electric, hydrogen fuel-cell or petrol-electric hybrid vehicles there from 2030. Known for its fuel-efficient internal-combustion engines, Honda sold over 1.6 million vehicles in China last year. The new brand will be called "e:N Series" and it plans to roll out 10 models with partners GAC and Dongfeng Motor over the next five years, Honda said.

  • Young gun Joe Burrow joins exclusive club with Dan Marino

    Second-year QB Joe Burrow is on a pace of passing touchdowns not seen since Dan Marino's second year in the league.

  • 'Squid Game' is horrifying: It's more horrifying that we are all fascinated by it

    Netflix's brutal South Korean series "Squid Game" is rising in popularity across the globe. But some experts are worried.

  • Drake says Kawhi Leonard misses Raptors fans, city of Toronto

    "Whenever I see him, he expresses the utmost gratitude and always says how much he misses the fans and the city."

  • Demi Lovato says it's 'derogatory' to call extraterrestrials 'aliens'

    Lovato was asked if they have an unreleased song titled "Aliens," but the singer said they'd never refer to extraterrestrials as "aliens."

  • High pressure in Europe will create backwards weather in Canada's East Coast

    Like a tango over the Atlantic Ocean, these two dancing pressure systems make for backwards weather on the East Coast.

  • Monster California wildfire threatens homes and jumps major highway

    About 100 Central California properties and a shuttered oil refinery were under threat overnight from a rapidly growing wildfire that forced the closure of a major highway near Santa Barbara, per the Los Angeles Times.The big picture: The Alisal Fire that ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday has grown to 13,400 acres with 5% containment, officials said. Nearly 800 firefighters are now battling the wind-driven blaze that caused thousands of people to evacuate.Get market news worthy of your

  • National Hurricane Center tracking two disturbances in Caribbean

    National Hurricane Center tracking two disturbances in Caribbean

  • Boise angler spent months chasing native trout in the West. Here’s what he learned

    “My whole life has been changed.”

  • Cleanup efforts underway as strong winds impact Central California

    Strong winds pushing through Central California are leaving some destruction in their paths.

  • A Staple in Automotive Accessories Could Become Essential During Natural Disasters

    Image by Adrian Malec from Pixabay From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcano eruptions and international wildfires, flooding and freezing — natural disasters seem to be becoming more frequent and devastating. Some scientists point to climate change as a primary factor. Others point to natural cycles the Earth goes through all happening at once. And at the end of the day, it all affects how we’re living around the globe. The Sad Truth of Natural Disasters and the Reliance on Power In 2004, 4 major

  • Brett Favre facing lawsuit if he doesn't repay $828K in Mississippi welfare funds, state auditor says

    Mississippi wants its money back from the Packers great, plus interest.

  • Hundreds evacuated as red-hot lava threatens homes in Spain's La Palma

    LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood. As the river of molten magma descended from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the northeast of the Canary Island, authorities ordered between 700 and 800 inhabitants of La Laguna to leave home with their belongings and pets, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca). Authorities gave homeowners until 1800 GMT to collect their things.

  • Storm leaves 11 dead in landslides, floods in Philippines

    A tropical storm set off landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the tip of the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing, officials said Tuesday. Tropical Storm Kompasu was last tracked over the South China Sea heading toward China's Hainan island and later Vietnam with sustained winds of 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour and gusts of 125 kph (78 mph), government forecasters said. Six villagers died in landslides that hit their houses in the northern mountain province of Benguet and three others in the region remain missing.

  • Chicago weather: Tornado watch issued for most of northern Illinois

    A tornado watch has been issued for the Chicago area until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Ottawa, Streator and Pontiac have a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. with wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the weather service. Most of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana were covered by the tornado watch, forecasters said. A marine warning for possible water ...

  • Video shows the moment a twin-engine plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, killing the pilot and a UPS driver

    Video shows the plane, a Cessna C340, appear to drop out of the sky before exploding on a street in Santee, California, a suburb of San Diego.

  • Boston man allegedly harasses Asian women dancing to K-pop for 'communism' and mask wearing

    A video showing a man who allegedly harassed a group of Asian women for wearing masks while dancing to K-pop in public has gone viral on TikTok. What happened: TikTok user @celenana_na and her K-pop dance group, Hush Crew, were filming a dance routine in Boston’s Downtown Crossing on Sunday when the incident occurred. What they thought was an ordinary interaction escalated after the man allegedly started talking about communism and they realized he was being racist.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.