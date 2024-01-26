How Alabama convict Kenneth Smith spent his last 24 hours before execution

ATMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — Less than 3 hours before Kenneth Eugene Smith’s time of death was called, Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) officials shared information about how he spent the 24 hours leading up to his execution.

ADOC accounts show Smith had 9 visitors on Wednesday and Thursday, which included attorneys, his spiritual advisor, his mother, his wife, his sons and grandson, his brother, friends and nieces.

Alabama convict becomes first known person executed by nitrogen hypoxia

Smith received a call from his wife on both days.

On Wednesday, Smith refused breakfast and received a lunch tray but did not eat it. ADOC says he received an evening meal and ate it partially. He did have Mountain Dew, Pepsi and coffee that day.

Smith accepted a breakfast on Thursday, and a final meal which consisted of steak, hashbrown and eggs. He had coffee, sprite and water.

The five people chosen as witnesses for Smith’s execution included his wife, his two sons, his attorney and a friend, ADOC said.

To read more coverage from News 19 of this unprecedented execution, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.