Alabama correctional officer arrested for Pokémon cards theft

[Source]

A correctional officer in Alabama was arrested and subsequently terminated from his position after being caught stealing Pokémon cards over the weekend.

Team Rocket vibes: Officer Josh Hardy was still in uniform and had just completed his shift at the Calhoun County jail when he committed the alleged theft around 7 p.m. on Saturday at a Walmart store in Oxford. Hardy has since been taken to the Oxford City Jail and charged with theft.

‘Catch ‘em all’ gone wrong: According to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, Walmart's loss prevention team observed Hardy opening multiple packs of Pokémon cards and placing individual cards into his pockets. The team confronted Hardy after he attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. Hardy, who fled the store on foot, was apprehended by officers from the Oxford Police Department at a nearby restaurant. The stolen Pokémon cards were recovered from his possession.

Not ‘the very best’: Sheriff Wade expressed his disappointment in a news release, stating, "It is with great embarrassment that we have to report this incident, and Hardy has been terminated from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. He has tarnished our agency and the image of all law enforcement. As Sheriff, I promised to be transparent and hold my staff accountable to a standard higher than average citizens."

More from NextShark: ‘Bridgerton’ star Charithra Chandan delights fans with photos of India trip

High-value items: Pokémon cards are considered collectibles and those that are printed in limited supply can become very expensive over time. Last year, a rare 1998 Pikachu “Illustrator” holographic Pokémon card sold for $900,000 through New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions.

In Japan, several cases of similar Pokémon card thefts have occurred this year alone, including one incident in Fujiyoshida City and another in Tokyo.

More from NextShark: Thai Protesters Use Giant Ducks to Shield Against Tear Gas-Laced Water Cannons

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

Yuzuru Hanyu to attempt historic quad axel in upcoming faceoff with gold medal frontrunner Nathan Chen