Alabama corrections officer had ‘special relationship’ with inmate she allegedly helped escape

An accused killer and the corrections officer who said she was taking him to the courthouse may have been more than just passing acquaintances.

Instead, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Vicky White and Casey White, no relation, had a “special relationship” that had been noticed by other inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

“That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means,” officials said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office did not go into any specifics on how special that relationship was.

Vicky White, the 56-year-old assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, told deputies that she was taking 38-year-old Casey White to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a mental health evaluation around 9:30 a.m. Friday, then was going to seek medical attention for herself because she wasn’t feeling well.

But Sheriff Rick Singleton says neither the meeting was real and neither has been seen since they left the Lauderdale County Jail. Surveillance footage shows them driving directly to the nearby Florence Square Shopping Center and the patrol car was found there around 11 a.m.

A warrant for Vicki White’s arrest for permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree was issued Monday.

Friday was supposed to be Vicki White’s last day before retirement, Singleton said Monday, and she had recently sold her house, meaning she was likely flush with cash.

Casey White was awaiting trial for two counts of capital murder for the murder-for-hire stabbing death of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway, for which he had confessed. He was already serving 75 years in prison for a 2015 multi-state crime spree that included a home invasion at his ex-girlfriend’s house where he killed a dog, a carjacking, the shooting of another woman and a standoff with police.

Both Vicky and Casey White are considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Casey White is listed at 6′9″ and 260 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Vicky White is listed at 5′5″ and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair.

Anyone who sees either is urged not to approach them but instead call the US Marshals Service’s Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.

A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered.