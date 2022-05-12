Alabama couple charged with Clay County home repair fraud

May 12—WEST POINT — An Alabama couple is facing felony charges after allegedly agreeing to build a swimming pool but never completing the project.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Kirk Lewis, 30, and Amanda Remer, 37, both of Aliceville, Alabama, and charged both with home repair fraud. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the couple reportedly were paid $8,000 up front to install a swimming pool but never returned to start the job.

Lewis and Remer were booked into the Clay County Detention Center on the evening of May 10. They were released the following afternoon after posting bonds of $5,000 each. Their preliminary court date in Clay County Justice Court has not been set.

william.moore@djournal.com