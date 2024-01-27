Alabama Death Row Inmate Executed by Nitrogen Hypoxia | Jan. 26, 2024 | News 19 at 6 p.m.
The Department of Corrections is touting a new method using nitrogen gas. It had never been tested anywhere in the united states until Thursday.
The Department of Corrections is touting a new method using nitrogen gas. It had never been tested anywhere in the united states until Thursday.
Yes, you can use a credit card on Venmo to send payments. Before you do, it's important to understand the potential costs involved.
You can switch car insurance companies at any time. Here are the steps to follow, plus pros and cons to consider.
Instagram is testing yet another feature meant to give users an alternative to finstas, called "flipside."
Learn more about state and local first-time home buyer programs, where to find them, and how you can qualify.
All it will take to activate the feature is an over-the-air software, but there's no word on when Tesla plans to turn it on.
It has been over two weeks since the U.S. and its allies began launching retaliatory strikes against Houthi bases in Yemen following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which has caused major disruptions to maritime trade. Are we at war with the Houthis? Here's what we know.
Southwest is the latest airline to stock naloxone, sold over the counter as Narcan.
If you think that electric cars are all boring appliances, think again. Here are five EVs that are an absolute blast to drive.
Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of last year's WNBA 3-point contest.
"Reality shifting" has become increasingly popular on TikTok, and so-called shifters claim that they are able to visit alternate realities.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.
The Wizards are making a change.
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.
Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
A year after securing $24.5 million in Series A capital, ingredient company Elo Life Systems raised a $20.5 million Series A extension from existing investors. Its first product, launching in 2026, will be a natural, monk fruit-derived sweetener that Elo Life touts is 300 times sweeter than sugar without the calories. Other developments in the works include the production of other ingredients like proteins, natural preservatives, flavors and bioactive compounds.
Tesla's once-leading solar business is in decline, according to the latest figures from its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report. Although high interest rates slowed solar growth in some markets, Tesla's shrinkage came as the United States notched a record year overall; the U.S. added 33 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2023, per estimates from SEIA, a solar industry group. It was a bad year for Tesla solar — its worst since 2020.
Kalen DeBoer has his first big win at Alabama.
The 17-team ACC schedule for 2024 is finally here.
Amazon today announced that it is end-of-lifing Request for Assistance (RFA), a controversial tool that allowed police and fire departments to request doorbell video through Ring’s Neighbors app. The feature has been a major concern for privacy advocates for a number of years. In 2021, Amazon made police requests public as part of its biannual transparency report.