Alabama death row inmate files complaint over nitrogen gas executions

ALABAMA (WHNT) — A new filing in Federal District Court is asking the court to stop another Alabama inmate from execution by nitrogen gas, saying that the execution of Kevin Eugene Smith using the method was ‘botched.’

The new filing, made on behalf of death row inmate David Wilson, argues executing Wilson using the current protocol would violate his Constitutional rights.

Wilson was convicted and sentenced to death in Houston County, Alabama for the killing of Dewey Walker during a 2004 robbery and burglary at Walker’s home. Investigators said Wilson confessed to the crime, admitting that he hit Walker with a bat and put a cord around his neck while trying to get him to drop a knife. Three other people were sentenced to between 23 to 25 years in prison in connection with the case.

Thursday’s court filing asks that Wilson not be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, calling it torturous. The attorney cites published witness accounts of Smith’s execution, which differ from what representatives for the state predicted: that Smith would lose consciousness in seconds.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, prior to the execution, said it would be the most painless and humane method available; however, the filing cites claims from witnesses that Smith shook and convulsed and appeared to hold consciousness for minutes after the gas began being administered.

“What the witnesses saw was a far cry from the peaceful and dignified passing that the Attorney General represented to the Court and the public prior to the execution, whereby Mr. Smith would be rendered unconscious and unable to feel pain before he died,” the filing said.

Smith became the first man to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia in the country on Jan. 25 when Alabama used nitrogen gas in a novel execution method.

The document argues on the basis that Smith’s execution proved the current protocol would violate Wilson’s Eighth Amendment Rights by constituting cruel and unusual punishment.

Wilson’s attorney also claims he has “unique medical conditions” that would contribute to the likelihood he would suffer a prolonged death in violation of the Eighth Amendment. The filing goes on to name those conditions as “pulmonary issues,” “Asperger’s Syndrome,” and “light hyper-sensitivity and vision impairment.”

Wilson’s attorneys have also been in a long legal battle to get Wilson a new trial. One key point has been over discovery in his original case, particularly over the state turning over a letter supposedly written by one of Wilson’s co-defendants. In that letter, the writer, who identified themselves as co-defendant Catherine Corley, said that she hit Walker with a bat until he fell, according to court documents.

A judge ordered the letter be turned over to Wilson’s attorneys last year, but litigation regarding it and its effect on his original conviction have continued.

