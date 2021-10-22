Alabama death row inmate Willie B. Smith III executed for 1991 murder, abduction, robbery

Alabama death row inmate Willie B. Smith III, whose execution was blocked in February, was put to death Thursday for the 1991 abduction and murder of a young woman.

Smith, 52, died by lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m. local time, CNN reports.

The Supreme Court blocked Smith’s execution in February, after he said he wanted his spiritual adviser with him in the execution chamber — a request the state had challenged.

Smith in 1992 was convicted of fatally shooting Sharma Johnson, 22, the year prior, after robbing her and forcing her into the trunk of her car, and, according to investigators, lighting the vehicle ablaze.

The Supreme Court this week denied Smith’s lawyers’ most recent effort to block his execution.

As of 2018, Alabama death row inmates are able to choose to die by nitrogen hypoxia over the default lethal injection, according to CNN. Though Smith had received the form to make his choice, according to court records, he did not do so during the 30-day opt-in period, the outlet reports.

His lawyers, according to the ruling, said that due to Smith having “significant cognitive deficiencies” — they cited an IQ between 64 and 72 — he could not fill out the form without assistance, according to CNN.

The court earlier this week denied the preliminary injunction aimed at stopping the execution, with Chief U.S. District Judge Emily Marks ruling Smith “has not shown a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of his ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) claim,” according to the outlet.

Marks, in her ruling, also cited “the equities [that] weigh against” Smith.