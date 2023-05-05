Alabama Department of Corrections locates fugitive in Brundidge

Alabama Department of Corrections officials began searching for an inmate who went missing from the Elba Community Work Release Center early Friday morning. By late afternoon on Friday, law enforcement located him.

ADOC investigators said Jonathon Lamar Bundy, 30, escaped from the minimum-custody facility in Coffee County at around 5:20 a.m. He seen on Friday wearing a brown khaki state uniform and traveling on foot in Brundidge, about 30 miles from the facility, according to a news release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Law enforcement officials said he was back in custody by 3:14 p.m.

Bundy is serving a 22-year sentence for first degree theft of property.

