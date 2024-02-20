Alabama’s District 1 and 2 Primary: an overview

Editor’s Note: WKRG News 5 is Your Election Headquarters. Here’s an overview of candidates running in the Alabama Primary for Districts 1 and 2. Keep reading for more election coverage.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Twenty people are running for Congress in lower Alabama and will appear on primary ballots on March 5 in reconfigured districts that have many voters confused.

“Probably half of likely voters are unsure if they’re in District 1 or District 2, which is not surprising, “ said Former State Senator Dick Brewbaker of Montgomery.

Brewbaker is one of seven Republicans running in District 2.

Eleven Democrats are running.

Federal courts created a new District 2, which has slightly more Black voting-age residents than white. It was designed to create a second district in Alabama where an African-American has at least a chance to win.

“A lot of people feel in this district like they’ve never had the opportunity to have federal representation before,” said Napoleon Bracy, a state representative from Prichard, and one of the Democratic candidates.

The new District 2 takes a part of Mobile County — including most of the city of Mobile, Washington County, the southern half of Clarke County — Monroe, and Conecuh Counties and stretches up to Montgomery and over to Phenix City.

District 1 now includes Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Monroe, and Escambia Counties. It has been altered to run across Alabama’s southern border — from southern Mobile County to the Wiregrass region.

This new district has been ranked as the sixth most conservative in the nation and features a battle of two second-term Republican incumbents, Barry Moore of Enterprise and Jerry Carl of Mobile.

With no other Republican candidate, the winner on March 5 will advance to November’s general election to face Holmes, the only Democrat in the race.

With so many candidates, runoff elections are expected in both District 2 races. They will take place on April 16.

