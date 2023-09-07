Alabama doctor who fled police before crash that killed her daughter now facing charges, police say

A judge Wednesday issued felony warrants for an Alabama doctor charged in a traffic crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter while fleeing police earlier this year.

Sarah Kathleen Cumbest Mullican, an anesthesiologist, is charged with reckless manslaughter and felony attempting to elude in connection to the July 22 wreck, Mountain Brooks police said.

The single-vehicle wreck took place just before 5:30 p.m. in Mountain Brook, an upscale suburban neighborhood in Birmingham, and claimed the life of Annabelle Mullican.

On Thursday, police said Dr. Mullican was not yet in custody.

Father charged in son's shooting death: A loaded gun, 2 brothers left in a car, a single shot fired and a father arrested for murder

A speeding white SUV

On the day of the fatal crash, police said, an officer observed a white SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Old Lees Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop after it turned onto Cherokee Road.

The area is near a golf club about five miles southeast of downtown Birmingham.

But the SUV continued to travel at a high rate of speed, the officer reported, and an occupant threw two items out of a driver’s side window. Police did not say what the items are but said detectives collected them as evidence.

"Within fourteen seconds of activating their lights and siren," the department reported, the officer watched the SUV leave the road, strike a tree and roll onto its roof before landing in an embankment.

Prosecutors on Sept. 6, 2023, issued felony warrants for an Alabama doctor charged in a July 22 traffic crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter while fleeing police.

Paramedics responded and three people inside the SUV − identified by police as Mullican, Annabelle and another daughter − were taken to a hospital. Annabelle later died, police said.

Results of investigation presented to DA

On Wednesday, police said detectives presented results of their investigation to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office and warrants were issued for her arrest.

Joe L. Roberts Chief Deputy District Attorney Joe L. Roberts told USA TODAY prosecutors could not comment on pending cases.

According to the local Press Register, Mullican graduated from the University of Mississippi medical school and from the University of Alabama anesthesiology residency program and is a board certified anesthesiologist.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior correspondent for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sarah Mullican, Alabama doctor, charged in crash that killed daughter