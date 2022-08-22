Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force seizes drugs, guns, money at an Attalla location

State drug agents arrested one person after a search at an Attalla residence resulted in the seizure of 57.5 pounds of marijuana, guns and a large amount of money.

Officers with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and the North Alabama High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program report finding 57.5 pounds of marijuana during the search of an Attalla residence, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The search warrant was executed Aug. 11 at 31 Red Bird Lane. In addition to the 57.5 pounds of marijuana seized, ALEA reported 14 guns and $33,193 were found at the residence.

Ernesto Mayo Huerta, 30, was arrested for trafficking marijuana and was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center.

Online inmate information does not indicate bond for Huerta.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: ALEA: Attalla search yields marijuana, money and guns; one arrested