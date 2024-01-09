Alabama elections: Key dates to remember for voters heading to the polls in 2024

Voters arrive to vote at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts polling Place in Montgomery, Ala., on primary Election Day, Tuesday May 24, 2022.

The 2024 election season is underway. Alabamians have multiple chances this year to head to the polls for local and state elections from now to the end of the year. Here are the keys dates to pay attention to this year.

Voter registration deadlines

The state of Alabama allows those wishing to vote to register up to 14 days before an election and requires a photo ID. Those who wish to vote by mail must have their ballot postmarked no later than the day of the respective election.

Click here for more information on absentee ballot requests.

Feb. 16: Last day to hand-deliver voter registration forms for the March 5 primary election

Feb. 17: Last day to postmark voter registration forms being returned by mail for March 5 primary election

Feb. 19: Last day to register to vote electronically for March 5 primary election

April 1: Primary runoff registration deadline

Oct. 21: General election registration deadline

Alabama 2024 local elections/referendums

Feb. 13: City of Prattville City Council District 5 special election

Aug. 27: City of Huntsville, Mountain Brook and Scottsboro municipal elections

Alabama 2024 state elections

Jan. 9: House District 16 special general election

Jan. 9: House District 55 special general election

Jan. 9: State Senate District 9 special primary election

March 5: 2024 primary election

April 16: Primary runoff election

Nov. 5: General election

For more information on Alabama's 2024 elections and voter registration, visit sos.alabama.gov.

