Alabama elects first Black Republican to House in 140 years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM CHANDLER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Retired Army Sgt. Kenneth Paschal on Tuesday was elected to fill a legislative seat in suburban Shelby County, becoming the only Black Republican in the Alabama Legislature.

Paschal, 54, won the general election to fill House District 73 which was vacated when Matt Fridy joined the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheridan Black. Paschal took about 75% of the 2,700 votes cast, according to unofficial returns posted Tuesday night by the Alabama secretary of state's office.

He will represent the Shelby County district in the heavily Republican suburbs south of Birmingham.

“I want to thank the voters of Shelby County for the trust they placed in me today. I had never run for office before, but I feel like our campaign was really embraced by the people. I think they were looking for an outsider," Paschal said in a statement.

He narrowly won the GOP nomination for the seat earlier this year.

Paschal is the first Black Republican elected since Reconstruction. However, he will not be the first Black lawmaker to align with the Republican Party in modern times.

Former Rep. Johnny Ford, the longtime mayor of Tuskegee, in 2003 announced he was switching to the GOP, becoming the first Black Republican in the Alabama Statehouse since Reconstruction. Ford resigned to return to his old office of mayor and later rejoined the Democratic Party.

Paschal served nearly 21 year in the U.S. Army. He now lives in Shelby County and is a member of the First Baptist Church of Pelham. He has worked with the Alabama Family Rights Association, a group that has urged changes to child custody laws in an effort to ensure time and decision-making would be split more evenly among parents, provided both parents are fit.

Paschal told The Associated Press Tuesday that after leaving the military, he thought about where he fit politically and said that is with the Republican Party because he is conservative.

On the campaign trail, he said some people presumed he was a Democrat. “We have put people in the box based on your skin color... Hopefully, we can change that,” he said.

“The voters of District 73 didn’t choose me because of the color of my skin. They got to know me. They saw a God-fearing man of integrity who values and defends our Constitution," Paschal said in a statement.

The political parties in the Alabama Legislature are almost entirely divided along racial lines. Paschal will be the only Black Republican. The Alabama Senate and House each have one white Democratic member.

State Rep. April Weaver was also elected Tuesday night to vacant seat in the Alabama Senate. Weaver fills the seat vacated by Cam Ward who is now the director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The district stretches through Shelby, Bibb and Chilton counties.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Election depicts two Californias: Rising star or catastrophe

    Gov. Gavin Newsom and two leading Republican rivals in the California recall election painted disparate pictures of the nation’s most populous state, with the first-term Democrat describing it Tuesday as an economic powerhouse leading the country’s pandemic recovery and his opponents saying it’s a mismanaged state with an incompetent leader. Newsom, who could be removed from office in the Sept. 14 election, headed to a heavily Latino neighborhood east of downtown Los Angeles to tout his new state budget, which doles out billions of dollars for pandemic relief checks and payments to cover missed rent. “Los Angeles County will anchor the ‘no' on the recall," declared Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, which represents 800,000 workers.

  • Arizona Senate president says 2020 election audit's ballot count differs from Maricopa tally

    Ballots counted in the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election differs from the tally by Maricopa County officials.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Texas Dem Confronts Fox News Host: Say Trump Lost in 2020

    Fox NewsDuring an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night, Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) challenged host Pete Hegseth to tell his viewers that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Hegseth refused to confirm that basic statement of truth, proving his guest’s point in the process.As Hegseth pushed Talarico to explain why he and his fellow Democrats fled Texas to deny their Republican colleagues a quorum to pass anti-voting rights legislation, the lawmaker pulled no pun

  • Legal threats to Donald Trump ‘more serious than ever before’, experts say

    Prosecutors in New York, Georgia and Washington have inquiries that could yield further, serious charges against the ex-president Trump at a rally in Sarasota, Florida earlier in July. Ex-justice department prosecutors say these inquiries and lawsuits increase legal pressures on him. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As a New York criminal investigation continues after bringing tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s business and a top executive, other prosecutors in Georgia, Washington DC and

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • GOP war rages and centrists hit pro-Trump 'wackadoodles'

    The internal Republican Party war continues to be red-hot between the pro-Trump and anti-Trump camps.

  • Why Biden Fired the Head of the Social Security Administration

    President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul, a Trump appointee who had drawn criticism from Democrats and advocacy groups for seeking to restrict benefits and taking a staunch anti-union stance in dealing with the labor groups that represent the agency’s 60,000 employees. Saul, whose six-year term was set to end in January 2025, was reportedly fired after refusing to a White House request to resign. Deputy Commissioner David Black, also appointed b

  • Discrepancies in 2020 election ballot counts due to 'unforeseen consequences and misfortune,' Windham audit finds

    Large discrepancies between the election night totals and hand counts in the state representative race in Windham, New Hampshire, were due to "unforseen consequences and misfortune" relating to ballot folds, a 2020 audit found.

  • Ivanka Trump's Midsummer Trip to Aspen Seems Like Another Move to Distance Herself From Donald Trump

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be creating as much distance as possible between the Trump family politics and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband hit the beautiful mountain […]

  • California to Issue More Stimulus Checks as Newsom Signs $100-Billion Recovery Plan

    State leaders in California have approved a $100-billion plan to further the economic recovery in California that includes new stimulus checks for residents, rent relief and grants to businesses. See:...

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Trump-era US attorney never reported 2020 election fraud claims, Pennsylvania attorney general says

    Pennsylvania's attorney general claims he never received any "direct referrals" from a U.S. attorney in the Trump administration who said his office became aware of allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

  • In setback to Trump ally, Pennsylvania county will not comply with vote probe

    One of the three Pennsylvania counties asked to provide access to voting machines for a Republican lawmaker's probe of the 2020 election has decided it cannot comply due to a directive from the state's top election official, the county's solicitor told Reuters. Tioga County's three Republican commissioners met on Tuesday and determined that acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid was within her authority in directing counties not to allow third parties to access their election equipment, according to the solicitor, Chris Gabriel. The decision poses a potential hurdle for state Senator Doug Mastriano, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump.

  • Trump supporter at CPAC rails against election fraud lies: 'Show me the freakin' Kraken'

    CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan regularly interviews Trump supporters at rallies, and was shocked by what “Grizzly” Joe had to say.

  • Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

    The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. The moves weren't unexpected, but they mark a possible delicate stage in Trump's legal fight with the Manhattan district attorney's office and his efforts to protect his company.

  • Biden nominates first out lesbian to ambassador-level post

    President Joe Biden has nominated the first out lesbian to an ambassador-level position in U.S. history.Chantale Wong has been appointed U.S.

  • Exxon Lobbyists Paid The 6 Democrats Named In Sting Video Nearly $333,000

    A new analysis takes a wide look at the company's influence in Arizona, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and West Virginia.

  • Trump releases letter from ex-US attorney criticizing Barr handling of election fraud claims

    A former federal prosecutor in Pennsylvania said he disagreed with the top official at the Justice Department on how to handle allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities, according to a letter released by ex-President Donald Trump.