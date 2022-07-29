Alabama executes death row inmate over 1994 murder despite victim’s family pleas

Death Penalty-Alabama (Alabama Department of Corrections)

Alabama has executed a death row inmate over the 1994 murder of his former girlfriend – ignoring the pleas of the victim’s family to spare his life.

Joe Nathan James Jr was put to death by lethal injection on Thursday night, two days after the US Court of Appeals denied a last-ditch motion to stay his execution. His time of death was 9.27pm local time.

James has been on death row for almost three decades after he was sentenced to death for shooting dead 26-year-old mother Faith Hall Smith back in 1994.

James and Smith had dated from the early 1990s and when they broke up, he stalked and harassed her, showed up at her home uninvited and threatened to kill her and her ex-husband, according to legal documents.

Then, one day in 1994, he followed her to a friend’s home and shot her three times.

Two years on from her brutal murder, James was convicted of capital murder.

Multiple family members of the victim have spoken out in recent days to say they wanted his execution to be halted and for James to be given life in prison instead.

Smith’s daughter Terrlyn Hall, who was just six years old at the time of her mother’s death, told ABC3340 this week that her mother was “loving” and “forgiving” and that she doesn’t think she would want her killer put to death.

“I’m quite sure, if she was here today, well if she was in this situation, she would want to forgive,” she said.