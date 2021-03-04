Alabama extends mask mandate for a month, breaking with Texas, Mississippi

  • FILE PHOTO: People are inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Arlington
  • FILE PHOTO: Lt Governor Kay Ivey waits to be sworn in shortly after Alabama Governor Robert Bentley announced his resignation amid impeachment proceedings on accusations stemming from his relationship with a former aide in Montgomery
1 / 2

Alabama extends mask mandate for a month, breaking with Texas, Mississippi

FILE PHOTO: People are inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Arlington
Barbara Goldberg
·4 min read

By Barbara Goldberg

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Alabama's governor said on Thursday she was extending the state's mask mandate for another month, heeding the advice of public health experts and breaking with decisions by neighboring Mississippi and Texas this week to lift their requirements.

Alabama’s mask mandate, due to expire on Friday, will remain in effect to April 9, but no longer, Governor Kay Ivey said.

“After that, it’ll be personal responsibility,” the Republican said at a briefing, adding that she plans to continue wearing her mask beyond that date. "Folks, we’re not there yet, but goodness knows we’re getting closer."

The contrasting moves on masks in the three Republican-led Southern states comes at a time when the number of new coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths had been sharply falling in the United States after a surge that followed the holiday season. At the same time, governors around the country are easing many restrictions that had been in place to curb the infection rate.

About 45,000 COVID-19 patients were being treated in U.S. hospitals as of Wednesday night, compared with a peak of about 132,000 on Jan. 6.

The improving metric in part reflects an acceleration of the drive to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A third authorized vaccine from Johnson & Johnson began going into arms this week.

Even so, health authorities have stressed the need for caution, urging Americans to keep wearing masks, practice social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus amid concerns that declines in new infections was plateauing with highly contagious newer virus variants widely circulating.

"Now is not the time to pull back," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official and President Joe Biden's COVD-19 medical adviser, told MSNBC on Thursday in an interview.

"We were going in the right direction. Now is the time to keep the foot on the accelerator and not pull off," he said, referring to the announcements that Texas and Mississippi were lifting mask mandates.

'GOVERNMENT CAN'T DO THIS ALONE'

The White House on Thursday continued to push back against the lifting of mask mandates and other COVID-19 public health measures, and called for cooperation from the public.

"He can't do this alone. The federal government can't do this alone. This is going to require additional sacrifice from the American people," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing, adding that the administration welcomed Alabama's move to maintain its mask mandate.

Since the pandemic reached the United States early last year, the country has recorded 28.9 million cases and more than 519,000 deaths, more than any other country in the world.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday defended the decision to discontinue requiring Texans to wear masks in public, effective March 10.

"Before now, there actually has not been any enforcement of the mask requirement," he said in an interview on CNBC. "We continue to make wearing a mask a suggestion, and we urge all Texans to wear a mask when they are out."

Texas, Mississippi and Alabama are near the bottom of the list of states in administering vaccines, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on the number of people per thousand who have gotten at least one dose. The governors of all three states are Republicans.

Texas, Mississippi and Alabama are also near the top of the list in percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Alabama's delay in lifting its mandate will enable more of its 4.9 million residents to be inoculated after the state just administered its 1 millionth dose of vaccine, Ivey said.

Ivey did announce an end to indoor dining restrictions on restaurants and said summer camps can plan to reopen. She is also permitting senior centers to resume outdoor programs and increase the maximum number of visitors from one to two.

Among the improvements she cited was a 77% drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations from its Jan. 11 peak to its lowest level since last June.

“While I'm convinced that a mask mandate has been the right thing to do, I also respect those who object, and believe that this was a step too far in government overreach,” she said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jeff Mason in Washington, Caroline Humer and Peter Szekely in New York; Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Bucking GOP trend, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extends mask order

    Breaking from other Southern GOP governors, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her state’s mask order for another month Thursday but said the requirement will end for good in April.

  • Powell: Higher inflation temporary, no rate hikes in sight

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested Thursday that inflation will pick up in the coming months but that it would likely prove temporary and not enough for the Fed to alter its record-low interest rate policies. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note had jumped from below 1% at the end of last year to roughly 1.4% Wednesday — and then surged above 1.5% during Powell’s remarks. Stock investors, too, dumped shares in the midst of Powell's remarks, in which he suggested that the Fed would need to see both a near-full recovery in the job market and a sustained rise in inflation above its target level before considering a rate hike.

  • House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition

    House Democrats passed sweeping voting and ethics legislation Wednesday over unanimous Republican opposition, advancing to the Senate what would be the largest overhaul of the U.S. election law in at least a generation. House Resolution 1, which touches on virtually every aspect of the electoral process, was approved on a near party-line 220-210 vote. It would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes.

  • Texas BBQ chain's 'crew members will stay in masks' despite state lifting restrictions: CEO

    Dickey’s Barbecue Pit's CEO Laura Rea Dickey joined Yahoo FInance Live to break down what Texas lifting its mask mandate means for restaurants.&nbsp;

  • Kroger will continue to require masks in Texas and Mississippi stores

    Both states are scheduled to lift their mask mandates despite calls from scientists and politicians that it is too risky.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • CDC Director Says U.S. Could 'Completely Lose' Progress with COVID-19 as More Variants Continue to Spread

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she is "really worried" that some states are becoming more relaxed with COVID-19 safety precautions

  • California reaches deal to reopen schools

    GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: “Yes, we want schools to safely reopen, period, full stop."Speaking at a school outside Sacramento, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said he reached a $6.6 billion dollar package deal with Democratic lawmakers to fund the reopening of schools for students up to second grade as the numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state and country drop to their lowest this year. GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: “Things are moving in the right direction, things seem to be stabilizing. We're seeing vaccinations increase, we're seeing the positivity and case rates decrease, though, we are seeing a little bit of a plateau and one needs to be mindful of that” $2 billion dollars would go towards paying for personal protective equipment, improved classroom ventilation and COVID-19 testing, incentivizing schools to reopen by the end of the month. California's $6.6 billion dollar budget package marks the latest effort by a U.S. state to get school children back in class after nearly a year confined to home learning, by political leaders in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: “Single mothers in particular, that are celebrating, I imagine, this day compared to many other previous days. So many of our kids and caregivers are celebrating this day because we all are united around coming back safely into the schools and helping with the social emotional supports that our kids so desperately need.” But some school workers like 60-year-old Martelle Riley, a bus driver for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, are nervous about schools reopening. Martelle Riley: "We're very concerned. We're ready to go back, but we want to make sure that when we go back, you know, we take our time, we should keep, you know, exercising the social distancing and wearing our masks."Riley – whose first day back was last Tuesday, driving one special needs student twice a week - said he loves his job and is growing tired of sitting at home, but he wants reassurance that he will be safe at work."As classified employees we're part of the education system too. So, it shouldn't be no, like the teachers priority. We all at the same time should be vaccinated. It's very important because we, as bus drivers, we are the ones that have first contact with the students before anyone else."The deal the Democratic governor made does not include an order for public schools to open by a certain date, and Newsom conceded that negotiations may still need to take place with teachers' unions. The proposal would make vaccinating teachers and other school employees a priority in the state and lawmakers are expected to pass it on Thursday.

  • 'Raya and the Last Dragon' on Disney+: 'The next iteration of the Disney princess', a Southeast Asian hero, steps forward

    Disney is expanding its catalogue of Disney princesses, this time taking inspiration from Southeast Asian cultures in Raya and the Last Dragon, releasing on Disney+ for $34.99 in Canada, with a subscription.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will help in the fight to end the pandemic

    On Feb. 27, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains how it differs from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and how it will help end the pandemic.

  • Doctor: Texas removing the mask mandate was ‘way too soon and rather foolish’

    Summer Johnson McGee, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Health Sciences at The University of New Haven, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the latest coronavirus updates.

  • US Capitol braces for possible QAnon attack on Congress

    The US Capitol is braced for a possible attack by Qanon conspiracy theorists who believe that Donald Trump will retake the Presidency on Thursday. House members were sent home on Wednesday and much of the political centre of Washington DC is fenced off as police warn of “a possible plot to breach the Capitol.” Security has been beefed up after both federal authorities and the sergeant-at-arms warned of discussions by “militia violent extremists” to seize control of the complex on or around March 4. The date has been earmarked for trouble because until the 1930s, March 4 was the date of Presidential inaugurations. Qanon conspiracy theorists, who believe that Mr Trump is waging a war behind the scenes against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in high ranking roles, want to see him returned to office. An unidentified group of "militia violent extremists" discussed plans in February to "take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4," according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

  • SpaceX says it's working on a 'state-of-the-art' manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas

    Elon Musk, SpaceX's founder, recently said he thinks Austin will be the biggest boomtown the US has seen in 50 years.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Capitol Police warn militia group may be planning to breach the Capitol on Thursday

    Nearly two months after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, officials are warning a militia group may be plotting another breach. The U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday it has obtained intelligence "that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group" on March 4. Backers of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory falsely believe former President Donald Trump will actually be sworn into office for a second term on March 4, despite losing the 2020 presidential election. "Our department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol," Capitol Police said. "We are taking the intelligence seriously." Officials previously said they would "enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4," due to "concerning information and intelligence" surrounding that date, ABC News reports. This comes after the acting chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman, warned Congress there are militia groups who were present at the Jan. 6 riot who "want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible" when President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time. Because of this, Pittman said it's necessary for Capitol Police to "maintain its enhanced and robust security posture," including fencing and National Guard presence. The date for that address by Biden hasn't yet been decided. House of Representatives Acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett has also reportedly raised concerns about March 4 threats, with CNN reporting he sent a letter to lawmakers on Wednesday warning of Capitol Police's "new and concerning information and intelligence indicating additional interest in the Capitol" by a militia group on March 4 through March 6. Blodgett, CNN notes, previously told members this week there was "no indication" that any groups were coming to Washington, D.C. to protest or "commit acts of violence." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceWandaVision's Paul Bettany confirms he was trolling Marvel fans about highly-anticipated cameoJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

  • Barrett authors first U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a loss for environmentalists

    Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday authored her first ruling since joining the U.S. Supreme Court in October as the court handed a defeat to an environmental group seeking access to government documents. In the 7-2 ruling, the justices sided with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, thwarting an effort by the Sierra Club to obtain documents concerning a regulation finalized in 2014 relating to power plants. Barrett and the court's other five conservative justices were joined by liberal Justice Elena Kagan in the majority, with liberals Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor in dissent.

  • How much YouTube pays influencers for 100,000, 1 million, and 150 million views, according to top creators

    We spoke with creators on YouTube who broke down how much money they've made on a single video from Google.

  • Trump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

    Don't bet on former President Donald Trump traveling to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — and not because of any sudden change of heart. A new report from The Washington Post discusses the Alaska Republican's influence during President Biden's administration, as well as the fact that Trump is "vowing publicly and privately to work to oust her" as she seeks a fourth Senate term in 2022. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, and she's reportedly "higher on his list of enemies" than other lawmakers, coming in just under Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) At the same time, the Post reports that while Trump "does want to spend money against" Murkowski, some "people in his circle doubt, though, that he will be as much of a potent force in the race because traveling to campaign against her would require such a long flight, which Trump generally avoids." There's also the fact that, the Post says, Trump's advisers "recognize the complexity of winning in Alaska," which uses ranked-choice voting, though the report adds that it's likely Murkowski will face pro-Trump opposition in the race in some form. Trump recently went after Murkowski during his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference, naming her while he slammed a series of Republican "grandstanders" and called on supporters to "get rid of them all." Murkowski has defended her vote to impeach Trump, saying she couldn't "be afraid of" the political repercussions and that if Alaska voters decide that "because I did not support my party that I can no longer serve them in the United States Senate, then so be it." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceWandaVision's Paul Bettany confirms he was trolling Marvel fans about highly-anticipated cameoJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

  • 3-year-old girl with autism dies after dad’s rescue attempt in icy pond, Ohio cops say

    The girl’s father also fell through ice.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.