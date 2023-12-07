Alabama Farmers Co-op Make Christmas Cards for Cancer Patients News 19 at 6 p.m.
Several AFC employees are designing and writing Christmas cards for Patients at Clearview Cancer Institute.
Several AFC employees are designing and writing Christmas cards for Patients at Clearview Cancer Institute.
Understanding how to calculate a minimum credit card payment and how it can impact your financial well-being is crucial for developing responsible credit habits.
No, it's not Urban Meyer.
Are credit cards fixed or variable? Most cards are variable, which means you may be subject to lower or higher APRs.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
Kim Kardashian broke the internet (again) with the launch of the bra. Now, it's sold out.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
From a handheld zester to a Le Creuset cocotte, the aspiring chef in your life will love every gift on this list.
Experts explain the risks, recovery and reasoning behind male circumcision.
The DAW Bitwig Studio just received a fairly substantial update, bringing new instruments and effects. Version 5.1 brings additional waveshapers, filters, oscillators and other enhancements.
Some Overwatch 2 players say the game is 'unplayable' due to severe frame rate drops after season eight went live on Tuesday. Blizzard is looking into 'reports of performance issues for some platforms.'
Thousands of exposed servers are spilling the medical records and personal health information of millions of patients due to security weaknesses in a decades-old industry standard designed for storing and sharing medical images, researchers have warned. This standard, known as Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine, or DICOM for short, is the internationally recognized format for medical imaging. DICOM is used as the file format for CT scans and X-ray images to ensure interoperability between different imaging systems and software.
Score an auto vac for 65% off and a Chemical Guys car cleaning kit for only $23 — all part of Walmart's 30 Days of Deals.
Golf balls will travel shorter distances starting in 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.
Earlier this year, Meta introduced a set of AI characters, including those based on real-life celebs including the likes of Paris Hilton, MrBeast, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Snoop Dog and others, which users could chat with across Meta's apps. Today, the company announced its 28 AI characters are fully rolled out across the U.S. for people to chat with across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. In addition, the company said more of its AI characters will support search powered by Bing and it will begin experimenting with "long-term memory" in several -- meaning, the characters will learn and remember your conversation when it's over.
The Pixel 8 Pro will now become the first Android smartphone to be powered by Google's next-generation AI model, Gemini, starting today, the company announced. Gemini Nano, a version of the model designed for running on-device, as on smartphones, will now leverage Google's Tensor G3 to deliver two Pixel 8 Pro features, Summarize in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard. Because the AI runs on-device, it will help keep sensitive data from leaving the phone as well as allow for the use of the features even if you're without a network connection.
Algoriddim's djay Pro 5 arrives with several AI-enhanced mixing features including next-gen Neural Mix, Crossfader Fusion and Fluid Beatgrid.
Hoonigan released Electrikhana Two, the last video starring Ken Block, which was shot in Mexico City and showcases a one-off electric Audi.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
If Lawrence misses any significant time, the stakes could be enormous.