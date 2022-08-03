Alabama felon pleads guilty to shooting a Coast police K9 with sawed-off shotgun

An Alabama felon admitted shooting a Moss Point police K9 officer during a March police chase, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

Richard J. McGuire, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Gulfport on Tuesday to one count of animal crushing and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Moss Point Police officers responded to an alarm call at Tay’s BBQ/Shell Station on March 29, according to court records. During a search of the area, they located 44-year old McGuire, who then fled when approached by police.

During the pursuit, Moss Point Police K9 “Buddy” pursued McGuire into a wooded area. Police heard two gunshots, at which point Buddy returned having been shot in the chest.

Officers would then apprehend McGuire, who was in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and body armor. Buddy survived and is expected to return to work soon.

McGuire faces a maximum penalty of 10 years for possession of a firearm and 7 years for animal crushing. He will be sentenced on Nov. 15.