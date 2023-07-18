Alabama firefighter dies less than week after Birmingham fire station shooting

July 18 (UPI) -- A firefighter who was wounded during an shooting attack on a fire station in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, succumbed to his wounds and died Monday, according to Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The deceased firefighter has been identified as Jordan Melton.

"It devastates me to share that we've lost our own firefighter Jordan Melton," Woodfin, said in a statement posted to Twitter Monday.

"Jordan was a vibrant young brother who was full of life. He loved to talk sports as much as he loved good barbecue. He had a brilliant mind for business, but he was always down to lighten the mood with a joke or two. He was a wonderful son to his mother who has been his rock in these difficult past few days," Woodfin continued.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue honored their fallen colleague in a Twitter post Monday.

"Thank you for your service Firefighter Jordan Melton. Today. we pause to honor your life and your legacy," BFRS said.

Authorities say they believe the attack on Station 9 was "targeted," but so far they have failed to locate a suspect or identify a motive.

"We don't' know why it would be a targeted attack, that's one of the things we're trying to determine, " said Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Alabama is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting.

The other firefighter who was shot, Jamal Jones, remains hospitalized in serious condition.