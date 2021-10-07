Alabama Flooding: Flash floods claim lives

Reuters Videos

At 93cm, the high tide on Tuesday morning at 11.00 a.m. (0900GMT) was not high enough to activate the Mose flood barriers, which were launched last year to protect the fragile city from flooding during the so-called "acqua alta" or high water.Instead, walkways were set up for tourists and locals to cross St. Mark's Square without getting their feet wet.Venice’s floods are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change - from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has caused the ground level of the city to sink.