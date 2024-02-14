Alabama Gaming Bill Vote| February 14, 2024| News at 6pm
“The game industry is out of step with contemporary media in terms of LGBTQ representation, and it is failing its LGBTQ customers,” according to GLAAD's first annual gaming report.
Tiger Woods will make his return to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational.
Curry and Ionescu will participate in a one-on-one 3-point shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday.
DuckDuckGo is introducing end-to-end encrypted syncing and backups across devices.
Some imaginative and resourceful game preservationists have reverse-engineered a long-lost F-Zero game from the mid-'90s. Faithful recreations of two BS F-Zero games, broadcast exclusively for Nintendo’s long-defunct Satellaview satellite gaming extension for the Super Famicom, are now available.
Most states require you to buy liability insurance, but what is it, and what does it cover when you're driving?
'Blocks light and sound,' says fans. And if added privacy is what you want, it offers that, too.
The European Parliament's civil liberties (LIBE) and internal market (IMCO) committees have overwhelmingly endorsed draft legislation setting out a risk-based framework for regulating applications of artificial intelligence. In a vote this morning the committees voted 71-8 (with seven abstentions) in favor of the compromise negotiated with EU Member States at the back end of last year in lengthy three-way 'trilogue' talks. The EU AI Act, originally proposed by the Commission back in April 2021, sets rules for AI developers based on the power of their models and/or the purpose for which they intend to apply AI.
Dell is holding a large sale on Amazon with discounts of up to $560 on gaming laptops. Both Dell-branded and Alienware computers are part of this event.
If pizza is your love language, this little gadget will make you swoon.
Nevada Republicans made clear that they want Trump to be their nominee against President Biden in November’s general election.
A major piece of Apple’s content strategy is the ability to run iPadOS apps on the headset. It’s similar to the approach the company has taken to building out the Mac App Store, which draws from both iOS and iPadOS apps.
The startup that develops the phone app for casino resort giant WinStar has secured an exposed database that was spilling customers' private information to the open web. Oklahoma-based WinStar bills itself as the "world's biggest casino" by square footage. The casino and hotel resort also offers an app, My WinStar, in which guests can access self-service options during their hotel stay, their rewards points and loyalty benefits, and casino winnings.
The FTC is accusing Microsoft of contradicting its pledge to allow Activision Blizzard to operate independently post-acquisition.
Nine specific government actions during the last 25 years pushed the national debt toward today's crisis levels. Blame Republicans, Democrats — and voters.
In today's edition: The end of amateurism, Brazil's NFL debut, the NBA's creepiest mascot, finishing first by finishing last, and more.
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
Parisians voted to triple parking rates for cars considered heavy, bulky, and polluting. The measure will come into effect on September 1, 2024.