Alabama Gaming Bill Vote| February 14, 2024| News at 6pm

The European Parliament's civil liberties (LIBE) and internal market (IMCO) committees have overwhelmingly endorsed draft legislation setting out a risk-based framework for regulating applications of artificial intelligence. In a vote this morning the committees voted 71-8 (with seven abstentions) in favor of the compromise negotiated with EU Member States at the back end of last year in lengthy three-way 'trilogue' talks. The EU AI Act, originally proposed by the Commission back in April 2021, sets rules for AI developers based on the power of their models and/or the purpose for which they intend to apply AI.