Alabama girl, 4, missing for nearly two days, found safe

Rescuers scouring the rural plains of Alabama on Friday found a missing 4-year-old girl, nearly 48 hours after she initially vanished, authorities said.

Evelyn Vadie Sides, age 4. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

Evelyn Vadie Sides and her dog were located about 3:20 p.m. near Lee Road 65, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones announced.

“No words are capable of describing everyone’s relief," Jones told NBC affiliate WSFA. "We are just, ecstatic might be a good word. She is in good shape, she is responsive, she is talking, she’s alert. She is in good physical condition, and the best part is she is with her mama."

The little redheaded girl had been reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, several miles west of Auburn University.

An emotional Jones thanked 300 volunteers who joined first responders in searching for the girl.

“Our thanks just don’t seem like enough, but they have our sincere and heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices they made," he said. "All the volunteers that came with one goal in mind and that was finding this little girl."