Alabama Gov. Ivey announces grant to state prisons to buy body armor

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a nearly $5,000 grant to the Department of Corrections on Friday to help the agency purchase improved body armor for correctional officers in each state prison.

“I am pleased to award these funds to ensure that these officers are properly equipped to more safely perform their duties,” Ivey said in a statement, adding that "much is required of our correctional officers" to ensure the state's correctional facilities remain secure.

The grant came from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs via the U.S. Department of Justice. The new and improved vests are designed to prevent injury, withstanding penetrations from ballistics and sharp objects.

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said the governor values the state's correctional officers and their work. "ADECA is pleased to have a role in this program that helps correctional officers perform their duties,” he said in a statement.

Corrections Commissioner John Hamm has also been notified of the grant's approval.

Alabama currently has 15 state prisons.

