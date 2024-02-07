Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey backs school choice, state lottery in annual State of the State

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gave her support Tuesday for a state lottery and outlined her top legislative priority — a school choice proposal that could provide $7,000 per student in taxpayer funding to help families send their children to private school.

During her annual State of the State address from the Capitol, Ivey said the education savings account proposal would put Alabama on the path to becoming the "most school-choice friendly state in the nation."

"School choice is a spectrum, and last year, we recognized that to expand our options in Alabama, we had to first improve our existing options – charter schools and the Alabama Accountability Act. You accomplished that – thank you," Ivey said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

"Now, our next step is to provide our parents, beginning with those most in need, education savings accounts, which will further us on our journey to become the most school-choice friendly state in the nation."

Dubbed the CHOOSE Act, the proposal would create an education savings account program for Alabama starting in the 2025-2026 school year and provide $7,000 to families "who might not otherwise have the option to afford to send their children to the school of their choice."

The program would expand to all families by the third year, the governor said. As more families decide to participate and state revenues increase, Ivey said Alabama could "grow the program responsibly so that it can be fully universal for every Alabama family who wishes to participate."

Ivey vowed to support the program while maintaining the state's support for public education.

Education savings accounts are a type of school voucher program and provide tax dollars for families to send students to private or religious schools. Republican governors are increasingly pushing them across the nation.

In Tennessee, for example, Gov. Bill Lee in his State of the State address on Monday night similarly vowed to pursue a new, expanded education savings account program. In Tennessee's case, the program would also provide about $7,000 to students. It would initially be available to up to 20,000 students before eventually moving toward universal eligibility.

Last year, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders led her state to adopt a universal school choice policy.

But Democrats across the nation and many public school advocates are deeply concerned about vouchers and the new education savings accounts. Many fear the programs will drain much-needed resources away from public schools and will disproportionately go to families who already have the means to send their children to private school.

Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton criticized the governor's support of the school choice initiative, saying that families who are most in need likely don't have the transportation necessary to get their children to school in another county.

"Every child is accepted to the public school," he said. "Why aren't we making those schools the best, so kids wouldn't have to leave those schools at all?"

Ivey backs push for lottery, limited gaming

Meanwhile, Ivey said she supports allowing Alabamians to vote on a state lottery. She said the current proposal is "good for Alabama" and she would be closely following it through the legislature.

"It will crack down on illegal gambling, and it will responsibly regulate limited forms of legal gaming, including a statewide lottery," she said.

"Now is the time for Alabama voters to have another say on this issue."

The last time a bill on a lottery made it to the ballot was in 1999, but voters rejected it. Another bill fell through in 2016 after House members removed language that would've granted options for electronic gambling. In 2021 legislation to establish five casinos and sports betting in the state also did not advance.

As access to health care remains a challenge in rural Alabama, Ivey also announced a pilot program where nine county health departments "in areas of need" will begin hosting checkups for pregnant women.

She also unveiled a plan to create the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences in hopes of exposing young people in the state — "particularly rural healthcare students" — to different health care fields. The idea is to use the state's School of Cyber Technology and engineering as a blueprint, along with other specialty schools.

"It gives them options," she said, listing the choices of working in a high wage career, becoming a nurse and attending medical or dental school. "We will now give these students an opportunity and a state-of-the-art school to attend."

Doubling down on prison system

Ivey said the state will move forward with building two new correctional facilities while making efforts to stop contraband from entering the current prisons. Her administration will be "doubling down on" recruitment efforts that will lead to "record graduating classes of officers."

"Prisons around the country and on every level - federal, state and local are experiencing challenges," she said. "But we remain committed to doing everything in our power to make improvements where we can in our state system."

She also gave acknowledgement to Gen. David Pritchett, whom she tapped as the new adjutant general for the state National Guard, for his support of Alabama soldiers deployed at the Southern border. Pritchett has also carried out missions such as F-35 project to host the fighter jets in the state and helped the areas impacted by winter weather in his new position.

Ballot harvesting

As voting issues have gained national attention, particularly among Republicans, Ivey said she is "proud to support legislation that prohibits ballot harvesting" in the state, adding that "while we may vote differently, we all agree in protecting the integrity" of elections in the state.

But Democrats are wary.

"I think this is a national Republican issue that they're continue to try to push on a national basis," Singleton said. "Ballot harvesting is not an issue in this state."

Speaker Pro Tempore Chris Pringle, from left, Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and President Pro Tempore Greg Reed during the State of the State address at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

He also said that the way the current ballot harvesting bill is written, SB1, discourages people from voting, but will work to add amendments so that all Alabamians have the right to vote.

Voting access: How three new bills could affect absentee voting in Alabama

Ivey also said that this week she will sign an executive order establishing a task force to "better understand" artificial intelligence so the state can work to utilize it "safely and effectively."

The two-term governor also touted the state's economy and record low unemployment but said not enough Alabamians are in the labor force.

"Our state will not reach its full potential with nearly half of its population sitting on the sidelines," she said. "Alabama can do better, and it will take making Alabama's workforce programs more effective and efficient."

In the end, Ivey said she is confident in the state's future.

"The people of Alabama deserve our very best," Ivey said. "Future generations of Alabamians deserve our hardest work today. This is our opportunity. So, let's not waste a moment."

Victor Hagan is the Alabama Election Reporting Fellow for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at vhagan@gannett.com. To support his work, subscribe to Advertiser.

