Alabama governor lifts mask rules, urges common sense

  • Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a thumbs up to Doris Coleston after Coleston received a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in Camden, Ala. on Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
  • Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a thumbs up to people in line to get COVID-19 vaccinations at an Alabama National Guard clinic in Camden, Ala., on Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
  • Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey hands a vaccination sticker to Doris Coleston after Coleston received a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in Camden, Ala. on Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a thumbs up to Doris Coleston after Coleston received a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in Camden, Ala. on Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM CHANDLER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday that Alabama is shifting to personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19, keeping her promise to let a statewide face mask order expire Friday.

Ivey said she's issuing a "greatly slimmed down" health order that has few restrictions. It encourages people to keep taking precautions such as voluntarily wearing masks, but no longer includes a statewide mask order.

Alabama opened vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older two days ago, and state health officials said virus hospitalizations, percentage of positive tests and daily case numbers are hitting some of the lowest numbers in a year.

“We are finally rounding the corner. While we haven't whipped this deadly disease just yet, it appears that, thank the good Lord we are in the home stretch. Please, please continue to use good common sense and we will see the end of COVID-19 soon,” Ivey said.

The Republican governor said she'll keep wearing a mask around others after Friday, and urged other Alabamians to do the same. She also urged people to respect businesses who require customers to wear masks.

The lifting of restrictions comes despite Alabama ranking last in the country for the percentage of people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only 25% of Alabama's population has received at least one dose, far short of the 70% or more that many experts say is necessary to achieve herd immunity, which would protect people who don’t protect themselves.

Ivey's latest order also goes against a request from President Joe Biden for states to maintain mask orders to stave off a fourth surge of the virus.

Birmingham and Montgomery will keep mask mandates in place beyond Friday.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said Birmingham's mask ordinance is needed because COVID-19 continues to be a health threat and most people in the city and the state have not been fully vaccinated.

“We will continue to make decisions that we believe will save lives. They may not be popular,” Woodfin said Tuesday.

The governor's new health order — illustrated in state materials with a stoplight showing the green light illuminated, reflecting improving conditions and fewest restrictions — keeps restrictions for quarantined individuals and limits on hospital and nursing home visitations, but has few other restrictions.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 438.86 new cases per day on March 22 to 304.86 new cases per day on April 5.

"We are not out of woods yet, but we do feel better about where we are now," State Health Officer Scott Harris said.

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama is lifting its mask mandate on Friday as Governor Ivey encouraged residents to still voluntarily wear them

    Alabama governor Kay Ivey announced the end of the mask mandate during a press conference about the state's handling of COVID-19.

  • Indiana to lift statewide mask mandate as COVID Tuesday

    Indiana public health officials announced 762 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death on Monday, the day before the statewide mask mandate gets lifted.

  • California to reopen June 15; NYC unveils vaccination sites on wheels; CDC says disinfectants no longer needed: Latest COVID-19 updates

    President Joe Biden previously announced that 90% of adults would be eligible by April 19. Earlier, he had called for access by May 1. COVID-19 news.

  • Madrid residents line up for AstraZeneca shot despite blood clot link

    Madrid residents were broadly confident about AstraZeneca's coronavirus shot on Wednesday despite European and British regulators finding a potential link between the vaccine and rare brain blood clots. "If you read any package leaflet for any medicine, there are always problems for a small number of people," said Pilar Garcia, waiting in line to receive an AstraZeneca shot outside Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano soccer stadium, which is being used as mass vaccination centre. The European Union's EMA medicines regulator said on Wednesday said it had reports of 169 brain clots after administering 34 million doses.

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • Biden administration adding new space next to overcrowded border facility

    The Biden administration is opening a temporary facility for unaccompanied migrant children next to the Texas border patrol processing center where leaked photos and videos have revealed overcrowded holding areas.Why it matters: The new facility in Donna, Texas, will allow the administration to release kids from border patrol custody faster — even while they remain in a temporary setting on land owned by Customs and Border Protection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe new unit is called Delphi and will be overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services.The administration has been focused on getting minors out of border stations and into HHS supervision as soon as possible.The Rio Grande Valley sector, which includes Donna, has been receiving some of the largest numbers of migrants over the past few months.Between the lines: Border officials told Republican members of Congress and a handful of staffers about the new facility during a tour of Donna‘s temporary tent-like structures on Tuesday morning.The officials said they were sending more than 300 migrant minors to the new facility on Tuesday — the first day it was open, according to two people who were briefed.From one parking area of the border station, construction work could be seen through a fence.The facility will be able to hold as many as 1,500 13- to 17-year-old boys and girls, HHS said in a statement provided to Axios. Minors will be tested for COVID-19 before and during their stay at Delphi, according to an HHS fact sheet.By the numbers: The administration has managed to get the total number of kids waiting in border patrol custody under 5,000, according to the most recent agency data.Still, pods in the Donna facility intended to hold around 48 migrants are now holding more than 300 — and in one, more than 500 — according to people on the tour who were briefed on the numbers.An average of around 500 non-Mexican minors have been crossing the border every day over the last month.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pence launches new group as Trump aides line up new roles

    Former Vice President Mike Pence launched a new advocacy group on Wednesday as he and other Trump officials look to boost their post-White House plans. Pence's Advancing American Freedom, which could serve as a springboard for his own presidential campaign, will aim to promote the Trump administration’s achievements and work as a counterpoint to the Biden agenda. The new group is one of several launched in recent weeks by former aides of President Donald Trump.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • GM is working on an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck

    General Motors confirmed Tuesday an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is in the works for its Detroit plant.

  • 7 natural ways to whiten teeth and prevent stains at home

    To naturally whiten teeth, you should brush and floss regularly, avoid staining behaviors, and stay away from unproven home remedies.

  • Transgender youth treatment banned by Arkansas

    Arkansas has become the first state to outlaw surgery for transgender people under the age of 18.

  • Tiger Woods missed this year’s Champions Dinner, a cherished Masters tradition

    Charles Coody, the TCU alum who won the 1971 Masters, recalled the first dinner hosted by Tiger Woods. He had a steak, not a cheeseburger.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the judge in the District of Columbia assigned to the case.

  • Trump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

    Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and he hasn't exactly offered the strongest defense possible. Trump released a brief, two sentence statement on Wednesday, in which he denied that Gaetz asked him for a pardon. This followed reporting from The New York Times that Gaetz, who has been the subject of a DOJ investigation focused on whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex trafficking laws, sought a "blanket pre-emptive" pardon for himself and allies "for any crimes they may have committed." "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in his statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." This was the entirety of Trump's statement, which reporter Ben Jacobs dubbed quite a "half hearted defense" of his ally in Congress, while other reporters rejected the notion that it counts as a defense at all. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman had previously reported that Trump wanted to defend Gaetz, but his advisers cautioned him against it. "His first impulse was that he wanted to defend Gaetz," Haberman said on CNN, per Mediaite. "...Several of his advisers have told him that's a very bad idea." The Times also reported that Trump's advisers "have urged him to stay quiet and sought to distance the former president from Mr. Gaetz." And while Trump denied that Gaetz ever personally asked him for a pardon, the Times' original report said that Gaetz "asked the White House" and that "aides told Mr. Trump of the request," but that it's "unclear whether Mr. Gaetz discussed the matter directly with the president." One week later, Trump finally gives a half hearted defense of Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/wYfUbrnhSG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsFox News' new comedy show bombs on Twitter but draws strong ratings

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter." They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded," they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Asian Woman Hit in the Face in Random Attack on Easter in Philadelphia

    Surveillance footage has captured the moment that an Asian woman, 27, was slapped in broad daylight by a homeless man in Center City, Philadelphia. The suspect, identified by police as Alex White, 30, approached two women walking down the street and slapped one of them in the face, according to NBC Philadelphia. An unnamed man who was near the incident was able to provide the footage obtained from his security cameras.

  • DMX to undergo brain function tests, manager says

    In a surprising update on his condition, manager Steve Rifkind confirmed early Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rap star DMX will undergo a battery of tests to better assess his brain function after a heart attack that followed an alleged drug overdose.

  • Jillian Michaels says she 'slows aging' by eating healthy and exercising no more than 2 hours a week, and experts say she's onto something

    While a healthy diet and active lifestyle can improve longevity, limiting stress and good relationships are just as important, Dr. Noelle Reid said.

  • Andrew Giuliani says he plans to run for New York governor against Cuomo

    Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House staffer and the son of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, told the Washington Examiner he plans to run for governor of New York in 2022.Why it matters: Despite a flood of sexual misconduct allegations and a federal investigation into his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still expected to run for reelection next year. A Cuomo-Giuliani matchup would set up a clash between two of the most prominent political families in New York.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free What they're saying: "Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back," Giuliani told the Washington Examiner. "I think I'm the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we've got a playbook that works," he added."It just shows how terribly Cuomo has run the state into the ground and the truth is the assembly in State Senate is to blame as well."Between the lines: Giuliani's bid for the governor's mansion has been encouraged by conservative donors and political figures, and would have the backing of former President Trump, a source tells the Examiner.He hopes to "challenge Cuomo’s handling of crime, taxes, education, and the mutiny of New Yorkers from the state," the Examiner notes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Salvage of Dutch ship adrift off Norway postponed for a day

    Bad weather conditions have postponed efforts to salvage a Dutch cargo ship that's been drifting off the coast of Norway for two days after its crew was evacuated, Norwegian maritime officials said Wednesday. “Life and health are always the first priority during an incident like this, and it must be safe to carry out the rescue,” said Hans Petter Mortensholm, emergency director at the Norwegian Coastal Administration. The weather in the region has improved slightly and the ship was no longer in immediate danger of capsizing — even though it was listing at a 40-50 degree angle — Norwegian officials said.