Alabama governor signs law criminalizing some trans youth care

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kay Ivey
    54th Governor of Alabama

(Reuters) - Alabama's Republican governor on Friday signed into law a bill passed by the legislature just a day earlier that would criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth.

The measure makes it a felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison to provide medical care including hormone treatment, puberty blockers and surgery to help align physical characteristics to the gender identity of a minor.

"I believe very strongly that if the good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl," Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement. "We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life."

The American Academy of Pediatrics had urged Ivey to veto the measure. Medical and mental health professionals say gender-affirming care saves lives by reducing the risk of depression and suicide.

"This legislation targets vulnerable young people and puts them at great risk of physical and mental harm," Mark Del Monte, the academy's chief executive, said in a statement Thursday. "Criminalizing evidence-based, medically necessary services is dangerous."

Civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union vowed to challenge the law in court.

The Alabama law is among several measures on transgender youth that are advancing in Republican-led states ahead of the November mid-term congressional elections.

Ivey also signed a bill Friday requiring students in public schools to use bathrooms and changing rooms that match the gender on their original birth certificates. A last-minute amendment to the bill made on the last day of the legislative session prohibits classroom discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grades.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Donna Bryson and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama passes bill making some transgender healthcare a felony

    Alabama lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, with a threat of 10 years in prison for medical providers. The legislation, passed 66-28 by the state's House of Representatives on the last day of the legislative session, is the latest in a flurry of measures in Republican-led states dealing with transgender youth. The American Civil Liberties Union called it the first bill of its kind to make healthcare for transgender youth a felony and said it would challenge the bill in court if Republican Governor Kay Ivey signed it into law.

  • Trans kids fear Alabama laws targeting medicine, bathrooms

    Ninth grader Harleigh Walker, 15, spends her time after school like many girls her age: doing homework, listening to Taylor Swift, collecting records and hanging out with friends. On Thursday, Alabama lawmakers passed the measure, and Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law on Friday, meaning Harleigh's doctor would face prison time if she continued to prescribe her testosterone-blocking drugs. “Honestly, I’m a little scared now,” Harleigh said Thursday after learning the bill had passed.

  • Suspect in shooting of off-duty Inglewood police officer arrested

    The man suspected of shooting an off-duty Inglewood police officer in the unincorporated Lennox area was arrested in Flint, Michigan, authorities said.

  • Families in tears, attorneys preparing challenges after Alabama passes anti-transgender youth bills

    Advocates called the package the most anti-transgender in history and pledged court action.

  • Former USC water polo coach found guilty in final conviction of college admissions case

    Jovan Vavic was the last of 56 defendants in the college admissions case to either admit guilt or be convicted at trial.

  • Some GOP-led states pass restrictive abortion laws, as others move to protect access

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is suing county prosecutors over a 1931 bill still on the books that bans abortion. In Oklahoma, lawmakers passed legislation effectively banning abortion, making performing the procedure a felony. Planned Parenthood president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins CBS News to discuss the debate over abortion rights in America.

  • Andy Beshear considering executive order to open access to medical marijuana in Kentucky

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on an executive order on access to medical marijuana: “It’s something that we will look at. Its time has certainly come.”

  • Kentucky governor vetoes transgender girls sports ban

    Kentucky's Democratic governor on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would bar transgender girls and women from participating in school sports matching their gender identity from sixth grade through college. In his veto message, Gov. Andy Beshear said the Republican-backed measure “most likely” violates the U.S. Constitution's equal protection rights because it “discriminates against transgender children seeking to participate in girls' or women's sports.” The state's GOP-dominated legislature will have a chance to override the veto when lawmakers reconvene April 13 for the last two days of this year's session.

  • Why Did the Capitol Hill Fox Need to Die to Be Tested for Rabies?

    Bill Clark/Getty ImagesWild news broke on Tuesday that the U.S. Capitol Police had captured a fox that had wreaked havoc in Washington, D.C., biting at least nine people—including a congressman—during the week. While the fox won the hearts and minds of many—including bite victim Rep. Ami Bera, who took to Twitter to extend an olive branch to the creature—its living legend status didn’t last long.In a grim turn of events, D.C. Public Health officials announced that the fox was “humanely euthanize

  • Former Alabama football linebacker Reuben Foster works out for Miami Dolphins

    After being drafted in 2017, with various factors playing into his career, Reuben Foster looks to make NFL return with Miami Dolphins.

  • BECAUSE YOU SHOULD KNOW: Lawmakers Are Working Fast To Place Restrictions On Abortion Pills

    Pro-abortion activists condemned the move, arguing that women should have the right to make their own reproductive decisions.

  • Alabama Enacts Law Making It a Felony to Provide Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Teens

    Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law Friday afternoon, making it a crime for parents and doctors to help trans teens get puberty blockers, hormones or gender-affirming surgeries

  • Alabama governor signs anti-trangender bills, saying she believes children should 'develop into the adults God intended'

    The federal government has told states they plan to ensure transgender care for minors is provided.

  • Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

    Russian troops retreating from this northern Ukrainian city left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid — images that added fuel to Kyiv's calls Thursday for more Western help to halt Moscow's next offensive. Dozens of people lined up to receive bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv, which Russian forces besieged for weeks as part of their attempt to sweep south towards the capital before retreating. Russia invaded the next day, launching a war that has forced more than 4 million Ukrainians to flee the country, displaced millions more within it and sent shock waves through Europe and beyond.

  • Following FDA rejection, Akebia lays off 180 workers

    Akebia Therapeutics has cut nearly half of its workforce following an unexpected rejection of its anemia drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Ukraine and allies blame Russia for strike on station that killed over 50

    Ukraine and its allies blamed Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the east. As regional authorities scrambled to continue evacuating the vulnerable, European Union leaders visited Kyiv to offer President Volodymyr Zelenskiy support and expedite Ukraine's path toward EU membership. Zelenskiy called the strike in Kramatorsk in the eastern region of Donetsk a deliberate attack on civilians.

  • He shot 2 people, robbed them at Homestead tow yard, jury finds. He faces life in prison

    A Homestead man faces life imprisonment after a South Florida federal jury found him guilty of shooting two tow yard workers and then stealing their jewelry and their car in 2020.

  • What is Title 42, when does it end, how does it impact US-Mexico border? Here's what to know

    The Biden administration lifts Title 42 on May 23. Here's what to know.

  • Richard Sherman analyzes the top five cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL draft

    It's master class time! Future Hall of Fame cornerback Richard Sherman analyzes the top five cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL draft.

  • ACLU denounces bill to allow seized Russian oligarch assets to fund Ukraine

    The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) this week denounced a bill that would authorize President Biden to seize assets held by Russian oligarchs. The bipartisan legislation, which took aim at the “corruption of Vladimir Putin’s repressive regime,” was opposed by the ACLU as “unconstitutional.” “This bill was so unconstitutional that it raised the prospect that…