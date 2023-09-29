Officials have charged a Staton Prison guard with bringing 170 grams of marijuana into the prison and selling it, according to court documents.

Laneitria Hasberry, 29, allegedly brought the marijuana into the prison at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officials accuse her of receiving $1,000 for it.

Hasberry was placed in the Elmore County jail with a $15,000 bond, according to court documents. Officers charged her with promoting prison contraband and using her official position for personal gain.

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not respond for a request for comment before publication.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama guard charged with selling drugs in prison