Alabama House approves $8.1 billion education budget

Representatives find their seats as the Alabama House of Representatives at the State House in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The Alabama House Tuesday approved an $8.125 billion Education Trust Fund that provides increases in teacher salaries and increased funding for reading and science programs.

The budget and related bills passed on a 100 to 1 vote; Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, was the only no vote. The package moves up to the Senate.

House Ways and Means Education Committee chair Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, said the budget would try to focus on improving low-performing schools.

"These schools need our immediate attention and help," he said. "Our overall rankings will not improve unless we identify, target and focus on improving these underperforming school systems in our state."

Most legislators in the chamber said they were satisfied with the budget.

"You've taken money and put it back into the classroom, not only for coordinators in all the classrooms, but you've looked out for everyone," said Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, to Garrett.

The proposed ETF would include a 4% pay raise for teachers and education employees. A teacher with a bachelor's degree and less than three years' experience would see their yearly pay increase by $1,668, from $41,690 a year to $43,358. A teacher with a masters degree and 15 to 18 years' experience would see their pay increase by $2,336 a year, from $58,412 to $60,748.

The budget would also include funding for a one-time education retirees' bonus, equal to $2 per month of service. A retiree with 20 years experience would receive a bonus of $480. A retiree with 30 years' experience would receive a bonus of $720.

Retirees have not seen a cost-of-living increase since 2007. A COLA for retirees would have to be paid for up front. A 1% increase would cost $199.3 million, according to the Legislative Services Agency.

The ETF also increases funding for classroom supplies from $700 to $900. It also increases funding for the Alabama Reading Initiative (ARI) to $94.2 million from the current $80.2 million, a $14 million increase (17.5%). The Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative (AMSTI) would go up $15 million to $48.2 million, an increase of 45%.

The House budget would also reduce a proposed increase in a special salary allocation (from $50 million to $100 million) aimed at attracting math and science teachers to the state. Ivey proposed moving it from $50 million to $100 million; the House budget puts it at $80 million.

Funding for the state's pre-K program would go up by $24 million, to $174 million. Garrett said the funding would pay for 125 classroom and increase the percentage of eligible four-year-olds enrolled in the program from 42% to 45%.

Funding for the state's colleges and universities would remain mostly unchanged, going to $1.4 billion, an increase of $116 million (8.6%).

Alabama State University's funding would go to $55.8 million, an increase of $3.4 million (6.5%).

There was some mild criticism about Alabama educational outcomes from Rep. Brett Easterbrook, R-Fruitdale.

"We’ve passed a record budget every year since I’ve been here, and we’re still scoring at the bottom," he said. "I think our job as a Legislature to spend money wisely."

The $8.1 billion budget would be the largest in nominal terms ever approved by the Alabama Legislature. In 2007, the Legislature approved a $6.7 billion budget (later cut) that would be equal to $8.7 billion today.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama House approves $8.1 billion education budget