Alabama House approves permitless carry bill

The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation allowing permitless concealed carry of firearms after a two-hour debate that touched on gun rights and public safety.

The vote was 65 to 37. The legislation goes to the Alabama Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle, would do away with most legal penalties for carrying concealed firearms without a permit. Permits would still be available for interstate travel, and would be required in certain areas. But the legal requirement to carry one would be done away with. Individuals would also be able to carry loaded weapons within arm's reach of a driver.

Restrictions on carrying concealed weapons on private property and on school grounds would remain in place.

Gun access groups have pushed for the legislation. They note that Alabama is already an open carry state, and argue that concealed carry permits are an unconstitutional restriction on Second Amendment rights. Stringer and other supporters of the bill argued that the permit requirement would not stop people who wanted to commit crimes.

"The fact of the matter is, criminals don't obey laws," Stringer said. "A $20 plastic permit is not going to stop someone from committing a crime or doing wrong."

Rep. Randall Shedd, R-Fairview, said he appreciated Stringer's "determination" in bringing the legislation.

"Criminals don’t fool with permits," he said. "They don’t fool with paperwork. They buy guns, maybe not at a legal place to buy them, and use them in illegal ways."

That is not an assessment shared by law enforcement officers who testified against the bill over the last month. Most argued that the permit requirement allows them to detain people without permits who may have committed crimes. They also questioned the reason for bringing the bill at a time when gun violence is on the rise.

Democrats also cited those reasons in opposing the bill. Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, said she had seen shootouts and the bodies of those who had used guns to die by suicide.

"We need to be trying to prevent our kids from getting guns," she said.

Rep. Louise Alexander, D-Bessemer, asked law enforcement who came to watch the debate if any supported the bill. None raised their hands.

"Do you now put our officers and our sheriffs and our state troopers in harm's way?"

Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee, read a letter from Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, which said that the permit process allows sheriffs to screen people who may not need a permit. The letter said approximately 6,000 people were turned down for permits, for reasons including criminal history or severe mental illness.

"Do you really want a person with a serious mental illness to possess a loaded weapon in a place where you and your family are vulnerable to whatever ill-conceived plan they might decide to employ?" the letter said.

Alabama had the fifth-highest rate of death from gun violence among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 22.2 gun deaths per 100,000 people in Alabama that year. The number of Alabamians who died by guns that year was 1,076, compared to 804 in New York, a state with four times Alabama's population.

The bill was one of three on an unusual House agenda Tuesday that limited debate on each bill to two hours. Democrats called it a "cloture calendar" and suggested it was a way to push the legislation past objections from some Republicans without cloturing them. Republicans in the Legislature avoid cloturing each other.

"I’m trying to figure out why we need to invoke cloture," England asked House Rules Chair Mike Jones, R-Andalusia. "So we can run over your caucus members on the first bill?"

