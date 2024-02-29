Alabama House passes bill to protect IVF

Alabama’s GOP-controlled House voted Thursday to give doctors who provide in-vitro fertilization civil and criminal immunity for any death or damage to embryos.

The chamber’s vote comes nearly two weeks after the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen eggs are children, setting off a national debate about how IVF is performed in the U.S. The legislation, which the Senate is also expected to vote on Thursday, aims to provide fertility clinics who have paused services since the court’s ruling the legal clarity needed to resume operations.