Alabama Infant Killed by Family’s Dog-Wolf Hybrid
A dog-wolf hybrid bit and killed its owners’ three-month-old infant on Thursday in Chelsea, Alabama, according to the Associated Press. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the incident, though experts caution against keeping such animals as pets. The dog-wolf mix was euthanized following the baby’s death and an additional investigation is underway at a state laboratory. “It’s unthinkable,” said Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer, referring to the tragic incident. “How do you ever get over that?”