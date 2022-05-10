Police capture Casey White; Vicky White dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound

Storyful

Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White were apprehended in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9.This video shows the crashed vehicle used by the pair, as individuals receive medical attention by the side of the road amid a large police presence. The video also shows the car being removed later.Vanderburg County Sheriff Dave Wedding said the female driver had “very serious” injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot, while the other passenger had less serious injuries. They were both taken to hospital, Sheriff Wedding said.Vicky White said she was taking the inmate for a mental health evaluation when she checked him out of jail on April 29. Authorities found out later that no such evaluation or court hearing was scheduled.Vicky White has been charged with facilitating an escape, identity theft, and forgery, after the sheriff’s office said she used an alias to purchase the 2007 Ford Edge used in the escape, local media reported. Credit: EvansvilleWatch via Storyful