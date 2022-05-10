Police capture Casey White; Vicky White dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Deputies say Vicky White, a corrections officer who helped Casey White escape an Alabama prison, shot herself after the chase.
Deputies say Vicky White, a corrections officer who helped Casey White escape an Alabama prison, shot herself after the chase.
The investigation into the escape of inmate Casey White and disappearance of corrections officer Vicky White has drawn national headlines.
Vicki White, the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly walked a murder suspect and convicted felon out of a jail in Alabama last month, has died.
Escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were taken into custody Monday in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.
Fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody after a pursuit in Indiana. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said tips from citizens helped get the pair into custody after they were on the run for a little over a week.
This capture comes after the couple's original getaway car was found two hours north of Lauderdale County in Alabama. They apparently dumped it just a few hours after the escape.
Murder suspect Casey White and jail employee Vicky White were apprehended in Evansville, Indiana, which ended a 10-day manhunt. They were spotted at a hotel and led police on a chase, officials said.
Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White were apprehended in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9.This video shows the crashed vehicle used by the pair, as individuals receive medical attention by the side of the road amid a large police presence. The video also shows the car being removed later.Vanderburg County Sheriff Dave Wedding said the female driver had “very serious” injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot, while the other passenger had less serious injuries. They were both taken to hospital, Sheriff Wedding said.Vicky White said she was taking the inmate for a mental health evaluation when she checked him out of jail on April 29. Authorities found out later that no such evaluation or court hearing was scheduled.Vicky White has been charged with facilitating an escape, identity theft, and forgery, after the sheriff’s office said she used an alias to purchase the 2007 Ford Edge used in the escape, local media reported. Credit: EvansvilleWatch via Storyful
Alabama corrections official Vicky White and escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White were found Monday after a 10-day manhunt. Cole White was returned to custody and Vicky White was hospitalized after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, officials said.
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix led an Israeli charm offensive late last month, with EMEA Vice President, Head of Original Series, Larry Tanz, spending five days in the nation speaking to talent, execs and key funders in what is becoming a regulatory battleground. Alongside a delegation including Anna Nagler, Director of Local Language Originals, Central and Eastern Europe, […]
"Mitch McConnell pulled back the filibuster rule in order to have those justices confirmed by 51 by not needing 60 votes," Pelosi said.
Prince Charles read a speech on behalf of Queen Elizabeth at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday.
FOX13 Memphis is investigating after meteorologist Joey Sulipeck used a racial slur in a tweet about Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
To prepare for far more contested airspace, the U.S. Air Force is laying the groundwork for a series of radical transformations in how it approaches air combat that could cost at least tens of billions of dollars over the next two decades.
China Eastern Airlines Corp plans to raise up to 15 billion yuan ($2.23 billion) in a share sale to expand its fleet and to replenish working capital, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday. The Chinese airline will use 10.5 billion yuan of the proceeds from the share sale to fund the purchase of 38 airplanes which are expected to be delivered between 2022 and 2024, it said in the filing. The remaining 4.5 billion yuan from the share sale would be used to boost the airline's working capital, according to the filing.
The American Idol alum announced she's expecting a baby boy with husband Cade Foehner on Sunday after welcoming daughter Baylah Mae in January 2021
Former attorney general says partisan gerrymandering, laws aimed at suppressing voter turnout are attempts to keep "the will of the American people from being expressed in the ballot box."
Lauderdale County SheriffThe former lawyer for Casey White, who pulled off a spectacular escape with his jailer Vicky White from the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama last week, is concerned about his one-time client’s state of mind.Dale Bryant, who was White’s public defender in his appeal against 2019 convictions for a slew of violent crimes, told local news outlets that in his mind White could be drawn into a firefight with police if he is not on his meds. “When Casey is on his medication and
Trading in shares of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive is starting to make no sense. Early investors might be selling, and the market hasn’t been kind to start-ups in general lately. Shares of a dozen EV start-ups that Barron’s tracks are trading at or near 52-week lows.
Las Vegas has more than its fair share of iconic images. Pretty much every major Las Vegas Strip casino has an iconic exterior while also hosting photo ops that range from kitschy (take your picture with a million dollars) to epic, like posing with some of the world's great art. Head downtown and you can take your picture with everything from a bizarre variety of street performers (Elmo, Naked Cowboy, Showgirls, Mickey Mouse, Optimus Prime) to the famous kicking cowgirl neon sign Vegas Vickie, painted by prolific artist Jason "Borbay" Borbet.
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Ames