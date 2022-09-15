Alabama inmate Casey White, corrections officer Vicky White traded almost 1,000 calls before escape, including phone sex

An apparent love affair between an inmate and his jailer unfolded over nearly 1,000 phone calls in the six months before a daring prison break.

Casey White, serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder and kidnapping, and Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White spoke on 949 calls between August 2021 and Feb. 22, 2022, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told AL.com Wednesday.

“That’s a lot of phone calls,’’ Singleton said. “I think what it tells us is they were definitely in a relationship.”

Investigators are still combing through the calls, the sheriff said, but at least some of them are phone sex.

The couple fled on April 29 when Vicky White faked an appointment for Casey, then drove off, launching a manhunt that ended on May 9 in Evansville, Ind.

As the police chase came to an end, Vicky White died by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Casey White was taken back into custody and has since been charged with her death.

Casey White has pleaded not guilty.