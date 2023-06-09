Alabama inmate Casey White gets life sentence for escaping prison with jailer

Alabama inmate Casey White was handed a life sentence for absconding from prison with his corrections officer lover, triggering a multi-state manhunt that dragged on for 11 days.

During a sentencing hearing on Thursday, White declared that Vicky White, who is not related to him, was the first person who’s truly cared about him in years. He also apologized to the court, but said he would not drag Vicky’s name “through the dirt.”

“We just wanted a new life together because she knew the truth. I can handle the truth because I know who I am,” White said. “I chose this road. It’s cost me my life and freedom.”

Casey White was serving a 75-year prison term for an array of charges dating back to 2015 — including attempted murder. He was also awaiting a capital murder trial when he fled the Lauderdale County Jail in April 2022. He was joined by Vicky White, his paramour and and the jail’s assistant director of corrections, who used her position at the detention facility to help him escape.

A massive manhunt for the missing pair ended just more than a week later, when authorities found their car at a local motel in Evansville, Ind. But the couple spotted the officers during their investigative efforts, sparking a brief chase that ended only after pursuing police rammed their escape vehicle. At some point amid the chaos, Vicky White fatally shot herself in the head while Casey White was later taken into custody.

Authorities later confirmed they had a romantic relationship.

Back in May, White pleaded guilty for the escape in exchange for prosecutors dropping a felony murder charge involving Vicky White’s death, and agreed to the maximum sentence of life without parole. He was also forced to notify the state if he, his family or attorneys receive opportunities for books, movies or other financial opportunities related to the escape, which nabbed headlines nationwide, as any proceeds should be used to pay for his defense.

Casey White still faces a capital murder trial for the 2015 slaying of Connie Ridgeway, which is now set for August 15. It was delayed due to his escape and the chaotic aftermath.

With News Wire Services