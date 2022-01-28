Alabama inmate executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
Matthew Reeves was executed Thursday by lethal injection for a 1996 murder at Holman Correctional Facility in Alabama.
Davidson County has seen five times the number of new COVID-19 cases reported on a weekly basis than in the same time period in December.
A Washington Post investigation found that Lahren's comments were consistent with those made by several other prominent police conference speakers.
Twitter/WSM4Nine police officers in Tennessee opened fire on a 37-year-old man on Thursday afternoon after a confrontation on an interstate highway in Nashville. The man, who police said had been sitting on a guardrail on the busy roadway, died.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim late Thursday as Landon Eastep. Samantha McGill-Barge, Eastep’s sister-in-law, told The Daily Beast she was baffled that he was on the highway Thursday.“I wasn’t aware there was anything wrong,”
We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt […]
Tom Brady had some thoughts on the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, who took quite a different approach to his longevity than the Buccaneers quarterback.
Chesapeake PoliceA Virginia cop and his wife are both facing criminal charges after she secretly recorded him to prove he was having an affair—and accidentally captured what might be key information in a felony trial.Sharon Maddox, 41, admitted in a bond hearing Wednesday to bugging her husband, Chesapeake Police officer Sean Maddox, after she became concerned he was cheating on her last April. She told local news outlet 10 On Your Side that she surreptitiously placed a recording device in his s
The midfield and defense were perhaps as sharp as they've ever been. Christian Pulisic, however, was not.
It was a rough day at Torrey Pines for one of the week’s marquee groups as DeChambeau, Spieth and Fowler all missed the cut.
While heaping praise on Joel Embiid, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal decided to absolutely torch disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons for his selfish behavior. By Adam Hermann
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
Model Katherine Webb clapped back at commenters on social media who said she had gotten too big after giving birth in April 2021.
Stamos spoke about his complicated friendship with Saget and some uncharacteristic behavior he saw a month before the comedian died.
Charles Mann told the Sports Junkies on Wednesday that he is "not happy" with the new name that Washington settled on.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a storm Friday into Saturday that could bring 8 to 18 inches of snow.
A Long Beach man kept an oxygen tank on hand to revive his common-law wife when she would pass out after beatings, an investigator said. It didn’t work on January 9. Here’s more exclusive, new details from the courtroom.
A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.
Tennessee basketball topped Florida 78-71 on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The teams had a contentious postgame handshake.
"This changes everything, this changes everything!" Noah, host of "The Daily Show," mockingly responded to the podcaster's comments on race.
Hall of Fame head coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Joe Gibbs threw his support for Washingtons new name and its direction under Ron Rivera.
The National Weather Service is calling for snow to hit parts of New York, and the closer you live to the coast, the more you'll see.