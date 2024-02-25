Alabama inmate recaptured after nearly 5 months
ALDOC says he was found in Ocean Springs, Mississippi
ALDOC says he was found in Ocean Springs, Mississippi
The nationwide housing affordability crisis drove creative solutions, bringing together seniors and families that need extra support and community.
More than 42,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties — and they're nearly 50% off.
Here's the latest health news you need to know, from how many steps you need to protect your heart to TV's impact on nocturia.
Shell closes all of its retail hydrogen filling stations in California, reducing the number of H2 filling points to about 55 -- roughly 35 of them open.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Earlier this week, accelerator group Techstars announced changes to its operations. Techstars found itself facing criticism for some of its decisions and execution after announcing it would shut down its Boulder and Seattle accelerators after recently shuttering its Austin-based program, which TechCrunch was first to report in December. For example, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff said on X that the Techstars memo about closing its Seattle program was a “brutal takedown” of that city’s startup scene.
A 1963 Triumph TR3 sports car, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Better sleep starts here: 56,000+ Amazon reviewers give this mask a perfect five-star rating.
Score steep savings on top brands like Apple, Cuisinart, iRobot and more.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series for 2024, this time sharing his rankings tiers for the outfielder position.
As Reddit finally files to go public, the company wrote in its S-1 filing that "meme stock" schemes on r/WallStreetBets could pose a risk to investors. The subreddit r/WallStreetBets, a community of retail traders with 15 million members, describes itself as being "like 4chan found a Bloomberg Terminal." It's most well known for coordinating a short squeeze on GameStop stock in 2021, a rebellious move that cost hedge funds billions of dollars.
Spring's coming — time to stock up on this between-season staple.
Google has announced that Pay will be discontinued in the US on June 4, 2024 in a push to simplify its payment apps.
While the Steelers snuck into the playoffs last season, this is a team that needs a lot of work to become a true contender. Can they get it done in an offseason with limited cap space?
Signing Jordan Love to an extension and protecting him will be top priorities in Green Bay this offseason.
The Raiders have a new head coach, GM and cap space to work with. There's hope on the horizon in Las Vegas.
The Jets will have some serious urgency in building a more effective offense around 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
Three shopping experts put the brand's new straight-leg jeans to the test.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Chelsea Blackwell's Megan Fox comparison raises questions about physical attraction on the reality TV dating series.