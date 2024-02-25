Alabama judge injured in shooting; son charged

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama judge is in the hospital after being seriously injured in a domestic shooting. His son is facing charges in the incident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department tells ABC’s WAKA that deputies responded to a 911 call from Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick’s home around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived deputies said that Judge Hardwick had been assaulted, shot and seriously injured by his son, Khalfani A. Hardwick. Deputies immediately searched the area and located the suspect’s abandoned vehicle on Trotman Road in Montgomery. A short time later, deputies say they located the suspect on U.S. Highway 231, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Judge Hardwick was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as serious.

“Tamika and I are saddened by the news that Judge Johnny Hardwick has been shot. He has honorably served our community on the Circuit Court for decades, helping spearhead numerous reforms to make the court system more equitable and fair. Most recently, he worked to eliminate bond requirements for more non-violent offenses. Away from the bench, he was a champion for the area’s youth, one of the founders of 100 Black Men of Greater Montgomery. We are praying for his recovery.” Mayor of Montgomery Steven Reed

Khalfani A. Hardwick has been charged with Domestic Violence in the First Degree and with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

