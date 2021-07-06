Alabama kidnap suspect accused of assaulting Nanty Glo woman

Jul. 6—An Alabama kidnapping suspect was jailed in Cambria County on Monday, accused of assaulting a woman in Nanty Glo Borough over the weekend, authorities said.

Nanty Glo police charged Charles Edward Hobson, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, Hobson was visiting a woman on Hessler Street on Friday. After drinking adult beverages, the two began arguing and Hobson allegedly shoved the woman, pushed her down and strangled her until she nearly lost consciousness, the complaint said.

Hobson also bit the woman on shoulder, the criminal complaint said.

Police said the woman escaped after she kicked Hobson in his bad leg and fled to her sister's house. The woman gave police the key to her house and when they arrived they found the door open and Hobson asleep in the bedroom.

Hobson was arraigned on Monday by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonyceek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.

Hobson is wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department for domestic violence and second-degree kidnapping, Nanty Glo polcie said. Sheriff's deputies in Tuscaloosa did not responded to a phone message on Tuesday.

Local police said Hobson will be extradited to Alabama.